The weirdest things people tried to bring onto planes in 2019

- The Travel Security Administration, better known as the TSA, is responsible for screening millions of pieces of luggage every year.
- Its Instagram account documents some of the wilder things that people have attempted to bring on planes.
- Here are the weirdest things people have tried to travel with, from moose poop to concealed razor blades.
Every day, millions of Americans hop on planes out of LAX, or JFK, or MIA, or any one of the hundreds of airports located in the US.
But that means that every day, TSA employees are finding embarrassing, dangerous, illegal, or otherwise confusing items that people are trying to bring on their travels with them.
Keep scrolling for the weirdest things that TSA employees found this year.
A passenger attempted to bring a grenade/brass knuckles combo on their flight, but they were quickly stopped.
“TSA Officers from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) discovered this 3-in-1 NO-NO,” wrote the TSA on Instagram, “Depending on your jurisdiction, you could be fined or even arrested for bringing an item similar to this one. Don’t take a chance on accidentally bringing a prohibited item.”
Sadly, a groom named Blake had to leave this wedding present — an axe — behind.
According to the TSA, this 10-inch hatchet was a wedding gift for the groom, Blake. He thought it would be fine to bring this personalized wedding present on his flight out of Richmond. Blake was wrong.
This knife was cleverly hidden inside a lipstick tube.
All knives are prohibited from being packed into your carry-on luggage, including knives that are hiding inside your makeup bag, as this passenger in Nashville found out.
A passenger out of Alaska tried to travel with pounds of moose poop, which is technically not forbidden by the TSA.
It’s not totally clear what someone would want with a giant bag of moose feces, but it’s what one traveler tried to bring on their flight out of Juneau.
“While TSA has no policies that would prevent you from traveling with a bag of animal poo, we would strongly suggest that you check with your airline on their policies. Several carriers do have rules in place to avoid smelly situations aboard their planes. Besides, having to leave your souvenirs behind would really stink,” wrote the TSA.
This 15-inch snake was left behind at security by its owner.
Snakes aren’t expressly prohibited by the TSA, but plenty of airlines have their own restrictions about flying with animals. This little guy, a “harmless 15-inch ring-necked snake,” was left behind at Newark’s security checkpoint. Port Authority Police was called to take him to safety.
While you can bring a live snake, this snake blade has to get checked.
“It’s #WorldSnakeDay and, before you jump on that Boa-eing constricting plane, here’s a friendly reminder that knives are not allowed in carry-on bags. That includes those cool blades with #snake themed handles. They are however, allowed in your checked bags,” according to the TSA.
Not even beautiful knives are allowed in carry-on luggage …
This knife was found at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, on its way to an Alaskan adventure. It needs to be checked for the flight.
… Something travelers simply never learn.
This looks like it would fit in a scene of “Game of Thrones” or “Lord of the Rings,” not at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
That goes for any beautiful, yet potentially dangerous, items — just like this glittery pepper spray.
For obvious reasons, pepper spray has to be checked, and the TSA asks that you only bring four ounces of it with you on your travels.
One would-be passenger asked it it was OK to bring an elk pelvis with them.
“A passenger recently reached out to our AskTSA team to preemptively resolve a bone-related matter, specifically whether an elk pelvis bone was allowed in their luggage. Fortunately for this traveler, animal bones can be packed as you choose, as they are allowed in both carry-on and checked luggage. We do recommend that travelers check with their airline, as some carriers may not allow a literal ‘bag of bones’ on their aircraft,” wrote the TSA on Instagram.
This arsenal was found on Valentine’s Day this year.
Maybe you don’t think this is romantic, but clearly somebody in Colorado Springs does. “This carry-on goody bag, presented to our TSA officers at the security checkpoint, included an axe, throwing star, double-edged dagger, and machete. Safe travels, you romantic fool,” wrote the TSA.
One traveler at Newark Airport had their novelty toilet paper roll confiscated due to its similarity to a functioning handgun.
Just because you can’t shoot any bullets out of this toilet paper roll doesn’t mean it’s allowed. Replica weapons aren’t allowed in any capacity because they “could potentially cause some major delays during screening,” according to the TSA. Nobody wants that.
A man was caught trying to bring 35 pounds of liquid cocaine into the US via shampoo bottles.
The cocaine was confiscated at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and, according to authorities, was worth up to $400,000.
The drugs were found inside a piece of checked luggage. The luggage belonged to a man from Colombia, who was promptly returned to the country after the drugs were found.
These weapons look like they belong in Westworld and Shogun World.
“This traveler was obviously a fan of two cinematic genres – cowboy westerns and samurai movies – and decided to pack accordingly for a flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport,” wrote the TSA.
Someone’s shoe was found to have a razor blade sewn into the sole.
While disposable razors and cartridges are allowed in carry-on bags, straight-up razor blades like this must be checked. This discovery was made at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
Bringing fireworks into a confined space like a plane is never a good idea. Just think about what could go wrong!
Fireworks are simply not allowed on flights, not even in states where fireworks are legal.
This bouquet of flowers was more deadly than delightful — there was knife hidden inside.
“One of our officers from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) discovered it during a routine screening of carry-on bag on July 23,” wrote the TSA.
Please, save us all some time, and don’t attempt to hide knives in your carry-on luggage. Airport security will find it.
