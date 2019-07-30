5 of the most surprising, out of the blue celebrity friendship pairings

caption Meryl Streep and 50 Cent attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 201 source Getty

Actors usually befriend actors, artists befriend artists, and singers chum-up with singers, but sometimes celebrity friendships are a little bit off the wall.

In honor of the UN’s International Day of Friendship, here are five of the most unlikely celebrity friendships.

It’s a sweet sight when two people click over a shared interest, like when rapper Snoop Dogg and homeware guru Martha Stewart bonded over an oven.

Ed Sheeran and Ronaldo

caption Brazil’s Ronaldo and Ed Sheeran. source Getty

Ronaldo, a Brazilian soccer legend, met Ed Sheeran at a Sao Paulo gig in 2015 and the pair went back to a party at Ronaldo’s house, where they hit it off.

“We went there and he showed me my dance routine from the Thinking Out Loud video,” Sheeran told the BBC. “He had learned it with his girlfriend, which was amazing.”

Later, Sheeran told NME: “I really like him. He was so cool.”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

caption Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. source VH1 Facebook

Stewart, 77, and Snoop Dogg, 47, have been friends since 2008 when the rapper went on Stewart’s cooking program. In 2016, TV show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” premiered on VH1.

“I like his laid-back energy,” Stewart once told the Today show. “I like his outspokenness. I like his sense of timing.”

Mila Kunis and Princess Beatrice

caption Princess Beatrice (L) and Mila Kunis (R). source Getty

Kunis and her boyfriend Ashton Kutcher are friendly with Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Dave Clark.

Clark, a tech investor involved in the Virgin Galactic space project, introduced the foursome many years ago.

In 2013, the quartet vacationed in St Tropez together.

50 Cent and Meryl Streep

caption Meryl Streep and 50 Cent attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 201 source Getty

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent often sit next to each other at New York Knicks games held at Madison Square Garden.

After their first meeting, 50 Cent Instagrammed a photo of them together, with the caption: “Things got a little gangsta. Lol TURN UP, Turn Down for what!”

Pitbull and John Travolta

Musician Pitbull and actor John Travolta are friends who, like many, exchange texts and photos and jokes.

Pitbull (real name Armando Perez) would send the “Grease” star edited photos showing what he’d look like bald.

“A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull, he lives his life like this,” Travolta said. “He would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he’d superimpose no hair and say, ‘I prefer this,’ so I thought … Maybe it’s time to do it.”

Eventually Travolta decided to embrace the no-hair look, just as Pitbull did years ago.

