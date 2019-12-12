Here are the most bizarre and hilarious new Pokémon we spotted in ‘Pokémon Sword and Shield,’ the new games that bring the total number of characters to nearly 1,000

caption Mr. Rime is a new evolution of Mr. Mime, one of the original 151 Pokémon. source “Pokémon Sword and Shield”/Nintendo

The recently released “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” have introduced more than 80 new collectible monsters to the video game series, bringing the total number of Pokémon to nearly 1,000.

Pokémon take the place of animals in their world, but their designs are inspired by everything from plants and food to household appliances.

We’ve chosen some of the wildest new Pokémon designs to showcase just how much imagination goes into Game Freak‘s and Nintendo‘s blockbuster franchise.

“Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” were released for the Nintendo Switch in November, adding dozens of new Pokémon to the hit video game franchise. Catching the hundreds of collectible Pokémon has always been the main draw of the Pokémon games and each creature has its own unique design.

While many of the original Pokémon were based on common animals and mythic creatures, the more recent arrivals have taken inspiration from household appliances, desserts, climate change, and everything in between. Each Pokémon has a special title that hints at its inspiration and a short Pokédex entry that offers a brief history.

“Pokémon Sword” and “Shield” introduced more than 80 new Pokémon, bringing the total number to nearly 1,000. We’ve chosen a handful of the oddest new additions to show off the impressive imaginations of the Pokémon creators at Game Freak.

Here are 15 of the weirdest new Pokémon in “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

Corsola and Cursola, the Coral Pokémon (Ghost)

Corsola is here to teach us all that climate change is real. “Pokémon Shield” offers a brief history of how the happy, coral-like water/rock creature from the earlier games has been heavily impacted by a sudden change in climate.

In these games, Corsola is a ghost-type that literally sucks the life out of other Pokémon. “Sudden climate change wiped out this ancient kind of Corsola,” the Pokédex entry says. To make things even more grave, the ghostly form of Corsola has an even more depressing evolution – Cursola.

Corsola’s change coincides with a real life crisis – coral reefs around the world are dying because of climate change.

Cramorant, the Gulp Pokémon (Water/Flying)

Cramorant doesn’t have any evolutions, which would normally make it one of the most boring new Pokémon. But instead, it has a very special ability that allows it to fire Pikachus out of its beak.

When left to its own devices, Cramorant will go hunting for food, coming back with either an Arrokuda, a fish Pokémon, or an entire Pikachu in its mouth. If this vicious display isn’t enough for you, Cramorant can use its prey as a weapon too, firing the captive Pokémon out of its beak like a rocket.

If nothing else, I appreciate Cramorant for finally proving that Pokémon absolutely eat each other when given the chance, though it’s a bit horrifying to watch Cramorant choking on a Pikachu.

Inteleon, the Secret Agent Pokémon (Water)

Inteleon is the final evolution of Sobble, one of the three starter Pokémon in “Sword” and “Shield.” While Sobble starts off as a shy little thing, Inteleon is canonically dripping with confidence thanks to its “secret agent” persona.

This skinny Pokémon has hidden tricks that let it live up to its “secret agent” title, like the ability to shoot water from its fingertips, and Inteleon can use the yellow membrane on its back to glide through the air. It’s even got its own unique move called Snipe Shot.

Grapploct, the Jujitsu Pokémon (Fighting)

One look at Grapploct should tell you that it means business. Just take a second and think about what kind of muscles let it stand up straight without a spine.

Grapploct is such a dedicated brawler that it’s not considered a water Pokémon, though it’s clearly an octopus. Honestly, Grapploct should be an inspiration for all aquatic Pokémon who want to be seen as more than where they come from.

Polteageist, the Black Tea Pokémon (Ghost)

According to “Sword” and “Shield,” people can literally drink Polteageist, and somehow that’s okay.

Polteageist is a masterful pun that will live forever in the silly Pokémon name hall of fame, but this little ghost creature is hiding an even weirder secret: While Polteageist are all haunting tea sets, the Pokédex entry reveals that some Polteageists actually live in counterfeit tea pots, while others live in famous, name-brand antiques.

The only way to tell if your Polteageist lives in an expensive teapot is to check for a small certified stamp on the bottom of its pot. But you wouldn’t get rid of your Pokémon friend just because they’re a knock-off … right?

Hattrem, the Serene Pokémon (Psychic)

Hattrem looks like a fairly innocent Pokémon, but that’s exactly the point. Beneath its exterior hides a sadistic monster. It becomes more clear when you see the Pokédex entries.

“No matter who you are, if you bring strong emotions near this Pokémon, it will silence you violently,” “Pokémon Sword” says of Hattrem.

“Using the braids on its head, it pummels foes to get them to quiet down. One blow from those braids would knock out a professional boxer,” Hattrem’s entry says in “Pokémon Shield.”

So while Hattrem may seem sweet, it actually has no tolerance for emotions and would rather knock you unconscious than suffer your precious “feelings.”

Perrserker, the Viking Pokémon (Steel)

Perrserker is a brand new evolution for Meowth, the cat Pokémon that plays a key role in the “Pokémon” anime.

Moving to a new region in “Pokémon Sword” and “Shield” gives this Pokémon a totally different look. And that beard is a totally different look from its old evolution, Persian. How many Pokémon have beards?

Mr. Rime, the Comedian Pokémon (Ice/Psychic)

Mr. Mime, a literal mime and one of the most bizarre of the original 151 Pokémon, got a new evolution in “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” in Mr. Rime. Mr. Rime trades in Mr. Mime’s clown show with a tap dancing routine and a sweet bowler hat.

For a while I thought about catching my own Mr. Rime, until I realized the pattern on its stomach is actually a clown’s face. To make things weirder, “Pokémon Shield” says that the second face is the source of Mr. Rime’s psychic powers.

At this time, every version of Mr. Rime has that mustache.

Alcremie, the Cream Pokémon (Fairy)

A Pokémon based on a pile of cream has drawn some untoward comparisons, but the more I learn about Alcremie, the more bizarre it seems. First, to get an Alcremie in the first place, you have to give the Pokémon Milcery a special candy and spin around in circles to make it evolve.

In-game, the spinning mixes Milcery into a full-fledged Alcremie, and Alcremie’s flavor will change based on the candy you gave Milcery. Alcremie’s different flavors will change how it looks, but it doesn’t seem to have any other impact on the game.

There’s also a special version of Alcremie that can use the Gigantamax ability to turn into a towering wedding cake. While a big pile of cream might not seem like the toughest opponent, “Pokémon Sword” says the cream hardens on impact to protect it from damage.

Eiscue, the Penguin Pokémon (Ice)

Sometimes I wonder how a Pokémon like Eiscue gets made. It doesn’t have any evolutions and its not very strong. It seems like the gag is that Eiscue’s head is a giant ice cube – get it?

The ice melts away and reveals its actual face when it gets hit, but most of the time, the Pokémon runs around with a smiling block on its shoulders. My question is, who exactly is drawing the face on the front of the ice cube?

Dracozolt, Arctozolt, Dracovish, and Arctovish, the Fossil Pokémon

These fossil Pokémon are some of the strangest new additions in “Sword” and “Shield,” thanks in large part to the fact that they’re all interchangeable.

Players can find four different fossils types, each representing a different animal. Eventually, you can combine two fossil types to get one of the four Pokémon: Dracovish, Dracozolt, Arctozolt, or Arctovish.

The resulting Pokémon’s type and abilities vary greatly based on the fossils you choose, but all four combinations are horrifying, Lovecraftian beasts, no matter what you do.