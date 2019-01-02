Robots are taking over CES — check out the weirdest ones we saw at the show

caption Robots are everywhere at this year’s CES. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

There are 344 robotics exhibitors at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Some robots on display seem tailor-made to wow passerby, but likely wouldn’t fit in the home or budget of the average consumer.

We saw robot sharks, a robot that plays ping-pong, and a robot that bakes bread.

LAS VEGAS – Robots are everywhere at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as 344 robotics exhibitors have displays at the event, according to CES’ website.

Some of the robots at this year’s CES are modest and wouldn’t seem out of place at a Best Buy, others seem tailor-made to wow passerby but likely wouldn’t fit in the home or budget of the average consumer. Among them are robot sharks, a robot that plays ping-pong, and a robot that bakes bread.

These are the weirdest robots we saw at CES.

Robotis OP2

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Robotis

What it does: Walk, sit, stand, move its arms

Robotic Hand

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: HarmonicDrive

What it does: Play rock, paper, scissors

Kinova

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: HarmonicDrive

What it does: Open doors, grab objects

Titan

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Titan

What it does: Take photos and videos underwater

iPal

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: AvatarMind

What it does: Talk, dance, play games, display educational content

Luka

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Ling Technology

What it does: Read aloud

UU

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Canbot

What it does: Talk, play music, move its head and arms

Temi

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Temi

What it does: Make video calls, carry objects, record videos, play music

P.A.T.H. Bot

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Honda

What it does: Move

Robo-Shark

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: RoboSea

What it does: Swim

BIKI

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: RoboSea

What it does: Take photos and videos

PowerEgg

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: PowerVision

What it does: Fly, record videos

Cruzr

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Ubtech

What it does: Shake hands, hug, move its arms, make video calls

Alpha Mini

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Ubtech

What it does: Move its head, arms, and torso

Forpheus

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Omron

What it does: Play ping pong

Service Robot

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: N.Era Robotic

What it does: Talk, display information, support video calls, analyze customer behavior

BreadBot

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Wilkinson Baking

What it does: Bake bread

Robelf

source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Who makes it: Hancom

What it does: Talk, take photos and video