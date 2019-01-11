Robots are taking over CES — check out the weirdest ones we saw at the show

- source
- There are 344 robotics exhibitors at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
- Some robots on display seem tailor-made to wow passerby, but likely wouldn’t fit in the home or budget of the average consumer.
- We saw robot sharks, a robot that plays ping-pong, and a robot that bakes bread.
LAS VEGAS – Robots are everywhere at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as 344 robotics exhibitors have displays at the event, according to CES’ website.
Some of the robots at this year’s CES are modest and wouldn’t seem out of place at a Best Buy, others seem tailor-made to wow passerby but likely wouldn’t fit in the home or budget of the average consumer. Among them are robot sharks, a robot that plays ping-pong, and a robot that bakes bread.
These are the weirdest robots we saw at CES.
Robotis OP2
Who makes it: Robotis
What it does: Walk, sit, stand, move its arms
Robotic Hand
Who makes it: HarmonicDrive
What it does: Play rock, paper, scissors
Kinova
Who makes it: HarmonicDrive
What it does: Open doors, grab objects
Titan
Who makes it: Titan
What it does: Take photos and videos underwater
iPal
Who makes it: AvatarMind
What it does: Talk, dance, play games, display educational content
Luka
Who makes it: Ling Technology
What it does: Read aloud
UU
Who makes it: Canbot
What it does: Talk, play music, move its head and arms
Temi
Who makes it: Temi
What it does: Make video calls, carry objects, record videos, play music
P.A.T.H. Bot
Who makes it: Honda
What it does: Move
Robo-Shark
Who makes it: RoboSea
What it does: Swim
BIKI
Who makes it: RoboSea
What it does: Take photos and videos
PowerEgg
Who makes it: PowerVision
What it does: Fly, record videos
Cruzr
Who makes it: Ubtech
What it does: Shake hands, hug, move its arms, make video calls
Alpha Mini
Who makes it: Ubtech
What it does: Move its head, arms, and torso
Forpheus
Who makes it: Omron
What it does: Play ping pong
Service Robot
Who makes it: N.Era Robotic
What it does: Talk, display information, support video calls, analyze customer behavior
BreadBot
Who makes it: Wilkinson Baking
What it does: Bake bread
Robelf
Who makes it: Hancom
What it does: Talk, take photos and video