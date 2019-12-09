Weiwuying won the “World’s Greatest Places 2019” by Time Magazine

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – Kaohsiung’s soft power is on the international stage! National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) in Kaohsiung, Taiwan is on TIME’s 2019 list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places. Weiwuying is the first Taiwan attraction to appear on the ” Time Magazine” list and has become the pride of Taiwan.









National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying)

Weiwuying is committed to build as an art center for all people and voiced for Taiwan with cultural soft power, and has also become an important platform for linking Taiwan with international culture. It has successfully attracted many foreign tourists and international performers to visit here.





Recently, Kaohsiung has made persistent efforts to invite internet celebrities to promote tourism. Among them, Korean model Junghwan & Dani also designated to visit the “Weiwuying National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts”. The center impress them and with full of expectation for the future Maritime Cultural & Popular Music Center, they said they would definitely come back to Kaohsiung after the opening next year.

In addition, through her film, Thailand’s Kaykai Salaider tasted the internationally famous traditional snacks of Liuho Tourist Night Market and Chishan’s old Street gourmet, Cultural and Creative Stationery Store and Spicy Hot Pot. Malaysian influencer Cody arranges the travel itinerary to romantic Rainbow Arch, night tour at Love River, Dream Mall and Ferris Wheels, Glory Pier, and watching the sunset at the British Consulate at Takow.

Hong Kong influencer Mira focuses on having fun while being beautiful, with the theme of beautiful medical tourism while playing in Kaohsiung. The best thing is that the aesthetic medicine of Edah group can arrange health checkups or aesthetic medicine tourism in advance. There are large outlets and amusement parks near the hospital. You can also go shopping after having aesthetic medicine services. Japanese internet celebrity Reiko and her mother came to Kaohsiung to enjoy the “Kaohsiung-inspired activity”. They visited Kaohsiung’s Veteran’s Villages to feel Taiwan’s unique veteran village culture, and also went to Lianchihtan (Lotus Pond) and Taroko Park.

The amazing and fulfilling itinerary made the Internet celebrities enjoyed it a lot. Everyone agrees to come to Kaohsiung again to experience different sightseeing pleasures.



Press release by Kaohsiung City Government





Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-nISVNR4dM&feature=youtu.be

