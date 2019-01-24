Welcoming in the Year of The Pig with Amazon

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 January 2019 – By now, everyone who celebrates Chinese New Year, is starting to prepare for it and in a big way. From cleaning their houses, shopping for new clothes, sourcing for crisp new notes and stocking up the pantry with new year goodies.





Feeling like you're being pulled in ten different directions?





Readying the House





1. Partyforte Piggy Wall Couplet, $4.80

Auspicious Chinese New Year couplets are a great addition for your home this Chinese New Year. You can choose or customize your message to jazz up your home as you wish.

2. Chinese New Year Yellow Lion Tissue Box, $18.80

This tissue box holder is shaped like a Chinese lion, a fun accessory to ready your living room for a real festive mood.

3. Partyforte Chinese New Year Embroidered Hanging Plush Decoration Soft Toy – Sitting Zodiac Boy Pig with Tuft, $9.18

A hanging plush toy that’s great as a gift or a decoration, a cute and festive addition to entertain your guests in between food and games.





Goodies Galore





4. Kele Traditional Pineapple Tarts, $27.80

Made from a thirty-year old family recipe, these pineapple tarts are arguably the best around. With a crust that’s neither too hard nor crumbly, each piece is topped with a generous portion of pineapple jam — a perfect combination of sweet and sour.

5. Crystal Jade Almond Puff Cookies, $17.98

This highly addictive cookie by Crystal Jade, is a must-have to sweeten every reunion gathering.

6. Kim Joo Guan Bak Kwa (500g), $27.50

Kim Joo Guan’s traditional recipe has been an integral part of the Ong family spanning four generations, originating from Fujian, China and dating back to the early 20th century. Theses handmade bak kwa are char grilled to perfection. No queueing needed!





New Year, New You





7. Kenneth Cole New York Women’s Kam Chinese New Year of the Pig Sneaker, $185.04

Available on the international tab, this limited-edition collection commemorates the Year of the Pig with festive metallic details and Kenneth Cole’s exclusive graphic print. Celebrate the new year with new shoes!

8. Whitmor Plastic Magazine Organizer (Set of 5), $22.80

Feeling inspired by a certain Japanese lady and intend to make this your year to conquer the mess on your desk to organize your desk in an efficient way? These plastics storage boxes will help with sorting your documents.

Entertainment For Everyone





9. Make Us Dream

Soccer fan or not, here’s a great Prime Original to bring the family together. Directed by Sam Blair, Steve Gerrard tells his story of his history at Liverpool FC and how he became perhaps the greatest player in the history of the club.

10. The Grand Tour

The wildly anticipated third season of The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back to rampage around the world driving muscle cars, Italian classics, hot hatchbacks, luxury bargains, pick-up trucks, photography platforms, grand tourers, motorised suitcases, astronauts’ cars and more.

