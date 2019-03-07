A day in the life of a Wells Fargo manager who works with wealthy business owners and spends most of his workday Ubering to meetings

caption Micah Horgen is a business manager leading a Wells Fargo sales team in the Bay Area. source Micah Horgen

Horgen recently shared what his typical day is like with Business Insider.

Micah Horgen, 33, is a business acquisition manager and vice president at Wells Fargo Bank.

He manages a team developing business relationships with private clientele in the San Francisco area as well as the Pacific Northwest. The team, which consists of five people spread across different locations, serves small business owners who have made at least $1 million in revenue, from doctors in private practice to attorneys, and helps them reach their financial goals.

Alongside his business role, Horgen is also a husband and father. He lives in Walnut Creek, California, with his wife, Becky, who is a nurse at The University of California, San Francisco, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Claire.

Here is how his typical day unfolds:

The first alarm rings at 5:30 am, as Becky has to hit the early shift starting at 7. Horgen sneaks in a 30-minute nap before the second alarm gets him out of bed at 6 am.

At 6:15 am, Horgen starts his morning with a cup of pour-over coffee, made with beans from Rooted Coffee, his favorite local roaster. Horgen then gets started on his morning routines, checking emails and watching the morning news.

Horgen also likes to keep tabs on the stock market. When the NYSE opening bell rings at 6:30 am Pacific Time, he opens financial news sites like The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg to browse the headlines.

At 7:00 a.m., he wakes up his daughter, and gets her dressed and fed.

Horgen usually skips his breakfast aside from the occasional piece of toast. He makes it up by grabbing a bagel and cream cheese at the Starbucks near his office. Once Claire is ready, he leaves the house to drop her off at her aunt’s house, where she spends the day playing with four cousins.

Horgen then drives to the train station, arriving there at 8:00 a.m. Living in the Bay Area suburbs, Horgen, like many others, rides the BART train rather than driving.

As usual the train is crammed full of passengers, with only standing room available.

That is a trade-off for a shorter commute, plus it allows him more time to check emails, make calls, or listen to podcasts or audiobooks.

He arrives at the office on Market Street at 8:45 am and starts to check in with his team through emails and conference calls.

Horgen leads a team of five business development professionals, and a majority of them are located in different offices spread across the Bay Area. Therefore, about 90% of their communication is through phone calls, emails, or occasionally text messages, he said. So an hour-long team call in the morning is a kick-off routine, and subsequently Horgen talks to individual team members to help them tackle their challenges.

At 11:00 a.m., Horgen heads out to meet clients in-person. He said he spends a lot of time out of the office.

Horgen is in constant touch with prospective clients, from private practice doctors and consultants to attorneys and accountants. The meetings very often take place at his clients’ offices. As such, he stresses the importance of time management.

“One of the things that allowed my team and our segment to be successful is to be very strategic with how we spend our time to maximize our effort and impact,” he said.

Sometimes he takes a rental car to hop from office to office, but most of the time he calls an Uber.

It’s 12:30 pm, and time for a quick lunch. Horgen stops at a nearby Chipotle to grab a burrito bowl with guacamole, black beans, and rice.

He meets with Jay Arcilla, a business development officer on his team, at 2:30 pm. They talk about a manufacturing business that’s facing a number of cash flow challenges as a result of its rapid growth.

Horgen leaves the office at 5:15 pm to pick up his daughter. They head home together, and he fixes dinner for her. Tonight, it’s a bowl of rice, one of Claire’s favorites.

After eating, Horgen teaches Claire new words using a set of flashcards featuring everyday objects.

Becky returns home at around 8:15 pm. They bathe Claire, read bedtime stories to her and put her to bed. Later on, the couple unwinds on the couch to watch TV. A baby monitor is always sitting on the coffee table.

It’s 10 pm and time to go to bed. Horgen likes to read a few pages before he goes to sleep. His reading list is a bit of a hodgepodge, from self-development books to business literature to fiction.