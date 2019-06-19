Photo reveal: A $34 million San Francisco mansion billed as a ‘wellness home’ has a sauna, yoga studio, and filtration system that changes all the air in the house every 2 hours. Take a look inside.

caption Residence 2646 in San Francisco has been completed. source Mikiko Kikuyama

Wellness-mania is upon us, and now, if you have $34 million, you can even purchase a “wellness house.”

Residence 2646 by Troon Pacific Inc. is a five-level, four-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The residence comes with amenities like a fitness studio, massage room, and spa with a glass-enclosed sauna and steam shower.

Sustainable features throughout the home include a hospital-grade air filtration system that replaces all the air in the house every two hours, as well as a water filtration system.

The residence also includes high-tech features like an elevator, a lighting control system, a Tesla Powerwall and car charger, and a Savant Smart Home automation system.

Residence 2646 by Troon Pacific Inc. is a wellness-focused home in the San Francisco Bay area.

source Google Maps

The home is within walking distance of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

source Getty Images

The five-level, four-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home will be listed for $34 million. It includes an indoor/outdoor garden room with a full-service wet bar, a media room, a humidity-controlled wine room, an au-pair suite, and a guest suite.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The home is sustainable, energy-efficient, and pre-certified LEED. The glass-enclosed staircase featured in the back of the photo was designed to spread natural light and air through each floor.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

A HousePure water filtration system filters water throughout the home while a hospital-grade MERV 13 air filtration system changes the air in the home every two to three hours.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

Shielded cables were installed in all the bedrooms to decrease the risk of exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF).

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The sliding glass pocket doors on the fifth floor, also known as the penthouse, are completely hidden within the walls.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The kitchen features 10-foot ceilings and a 30-foot sliding glass wall that opens to a terrace.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

An open floor plan connects the living area with the dining area.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

And then there are the wellness amenities. The garden level of the home features a wellness area that includes a fitness studio, massage room, and spa with a glass-enclosed sauna and steam shower. Adjacent to the wellness center is a hardwood deck that doubles as an outdoor yoga studio.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The wellness concept applies to furry friends as well. Included in the multi-purpose garage, which boasts enough space for three cars, is a pet spa.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The staircase on the fifth floor leads to a rooftop that overlooks the San Francisco Bay.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

The outdoor area comes with a sunken living room area, a fire pit, and a built-in barbecue area.

source Mikiko Kikuyama

Gregory Malin, CEO & founder of Troon Pacific told Business Insider that he envisions a family living in the home.

caption San Francisco Bay Area. source San Francisco Bay Area.

The $34 million price tag of Residence 2646 is well above the average price of a home in San Francisco – $1 million – but it does seem clearly and obviously designed to cater to a growing interest among the luxury sector: wellness.

Wellness amenities are becoming a staple in luxury buildings. And features like fitness centers and spas are increasingly popular in the luxury market as the status of luxury becomes more clearly defined by experience rather than by brands and logos.

As Business Insider’s Lina Batarags previously reported, the real-estate record in San Francisco is held by 2712 Broadway on San Francisco’s Gold Coast, which was listed for $42 million and sold for $38 million. And the $34 million price tag still falls short of 950 Lombard Street, which hit the market for $45 million in October and stands to set a new city record if it goes at asking price.