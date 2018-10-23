Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Wells Adams takes on a troll criticizing Sarah Hyland’s body

caption Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland in September 2018. source David Becker/Getty Images

A fan criticized Sarah Hyland‘s weight in an Instagram comment.

Hyland’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, responded and defended his girlfriend.

He said the fan was a “douche bag.”

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams defended his girlfriend Sarah Hyland from online trolls.

One fan shamed Hyland, 27, on her weight in the Instagram comments of a photo the “Modern Family” shared on her social media.

“May catch a lot of s— for this, but @sarahhyland you have a large fan base, filled with both fans who care for your well being and those who are ‘yes-men’ and will say whatever to make you happy,” the user wrote. “Me, I’m the type of fan who [sic] concerned. You look really unhealthy. Being that skinny can’t be safe. Now go and lynch me for expressing myself.”

Adams responded to the user for being a “fan” who was criticizing Hyland.

“You, your [sic] the type of fan who’s a douche bag,” Adams wrote.

The exchange was caught by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, but it appears that the original comment has since been deleted.

Hyland has had to defend herself from troll’s attacking her on social media before.

In August, she said that she was getting direct messages telling her to “eat some bread.”

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘girl, you fine but like, eat some bread,'” she said in a video. “So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis.”

She took to Twitter in 2017 to describe her health issues after being accused of “promoting anorexia.”

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like,” she wrote. “So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”

The actress has been battling kidney dysplasia since she was a child, and, in 2012 underwent a kidney transplant. She told “Good Morning America” that the kidney dysplasia caused her to “be in a lot of pain a lot of the time.”

