How to earn 1.8% cash back on every purchase you make with this no-fee Wells Fargo card

1.5% cash back on everything makes the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card one of the best cards for diversified spenders.

A sign-up offer of $200 for spending $1,000 in the first three months is one of the best introductory offers for a no-annual-fee card.

The Cash Wise cell phone insurance saves roughly $96 a year when compared to comparable plans by providers.

While the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card is most notable for its headline 1.5% cash back across the board, what makes it particularly notable is its increased 1.8% cash back on mobile wallet purchases during the first 12 months. This includes Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Samsung Pay, and Wells Fargo’s own Wells Fargo Wallet (Android exclusive).

As almost 90% of merchants currently accept one or more mobile wallets, taking advantage of the Wells Fargo Cash Wise offer is one of the best way to leverage an emerging trend. If you are planning to go mobile, getting one of the highest general cash-back rates in the industry helps.

However, if you’re not yet a mobile wallet adopter, the Cash Wise is still a very strong standalone cash-back card. Not only does its 1.5% cash back have almost no earn restrictions (other than strictly cash uses, like ATMs and cash advances), but its sign-up bonus of $200 for spending $1,000 in the first three months is one of the strongest in industry – particularly among cards with no annual fee.

The downside is if you plan to carry a balance, be prepared to pay.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise has a large variable APR range of 15.99% – 26.99%, with the higher end being near the top of the spectrum. However, Wells Fargo requires a credit range of “good” or “excellent” that for better or worse prohibits about two-thirds of consumers from being able to qualify for the card. The high credit requirements might help to reduce the variable APR of those who are eligible to a moderate amount.

The other small drawback to the card is that while its rewards are very easy to earn, they cannot be redeemed continuously like some other cards such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. The Cash Wise only allows you to redeem in $25 increments online or $20 increments at Wells Fargo ATMs. This is likely not an issue if you have a Wells Fargo bank account, but makes it less appealing for those who don’t.

Cell phone insurance – the hidden kicker

One of our favorite features of the Cash Wise card is its cell phone insurance plan.

If you pay your monthly cell phone plan with your Cash Wise card, you are automatically enrolled in its cell phone protection benefit. This acts similarly to any other insurance, covering you against damage or theft for values of up to $600 per incident (subject to $25 deductible), $1,200 total in a year. However the card does NOT cover manufacturer defects, or loss of a phone. With the average cell phone insurance plan costing $8 a month, this insurance plan is valued at $96 a year.

The deal gets better as even if you have a different existing insurance plan, the Wells Fargo plan covers your deductible, making that insurance truly costless. It should be noted that this deal applies to all Wells Fargo consumer credit cards (debit cards, business cards, and commercial cards are excluded).

So should I get this card?

Like all credit cards, it depends what you’re looking for.

If you are a Wells Fargo account holder and want a general high cash-back card with no annual fee, this is about as good as it gets.

In the 1.5% cash-back category there are the Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, and American Express Cash Magnet™ Card. Of these, only the American Express Cash Magnet card beat the $200 sign-up value of the Cash Wise; it earns up to $250 cash back. There is also the well-known Citi Double Cash Card, which offer 2% back, however there is no sign-up bonus, meaning you’d have to spend at least $20,000 to make it more valuable than the Wells Fargo Cash Wise.

If you add in the benefit of 1.8% cash back on mobile wallets, and the $96 for cell phone insurance, the balance starts to tip even more in favor of Cash Wise. With that cash-back rate, only the Citi Double Cash is higher, and that’s not including the $96 value of the cell phone insurance. But for this to be truly valuable you have to be prepared to spend consistently with your mobile wallet, which despite merchant readiness, is still not as common with American consumers.

In the end, we’d say this card is up there with the highest tier of no-annual-fee cash-back cards.

Deciding if it’s right for you is a mix of determining how you’ll think you spend, how much, and if Wells Fargo is an account you wish to bank with.