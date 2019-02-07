Wells Fargo customers are furious as 2nd service outage in a week means they can’t use their debit cards or access accounts online

source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Wells Fargo customers on Thursday were unable to use their debit cards or access online banking because of a “systems issue” that caused intermittent outages, the company said.

The number of people affected is not known.

Some people tweeted concerns and complaints.

As of Thursday morning, the site appeared to be down with a banner that read “We’re experiencing some technical difficulties.”

This is the second Wells Fargo service outage in a week.

The outage seemed to be nationwide, with customers taking to social media to express their concerns and grievances. Some said they were experiencing difficulty buying gas and getting to work, while others were unable to purchase food or pay bills.

It is unclear how many customers were affected by the outage, though a Wells Fargo representative confirmed the outage to an NBC affiliate, saying customers can reach “branch and contact center” employees for assistance.

I’m stranded in a different state with no way to get gas. I was put on hold for 40 minutes and all you have to say is check back???? I should have switched a long time ago. — Haley Ledbetter (@hobgl0b) February 7, 2019

I’ll accept your apology but please be aware that I charge a banking fee for this type of inconvenience. So Wells Fargo now owes me $150 — Fred (@gratefulfrred) February 7, 2019

A statement on the company’s Twitter account at 9 a.m. ET told customers to check back for updates, while its website seemed to be completely offline.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app,” Wells Fargo tweeted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

source Wells Fargo

This is the second service outage in less than a week for the bank, which had to apologize last Friday for a similar issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) February 1, 2019

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.