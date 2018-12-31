Wendy’s fans have until the end of 2018 to buy a year’s worth of Frostys for just $2

caption Wendy’s is selling a year’s supply of Frosty treats for $2. source Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Wendy’s

Wendy’s is selling a year’s supply of Frosty treats for just $2.

Monday is the last day to purchase the Frosty Key Tag, which grants holders free Jr. Frostys for all of 2019.

The Frosty Key Tag is available in stores or online for $2.

Wendy’s incredible Frosty deal is ending with 2018.

Monday is the last day to pay just $2 for a year’s worth of Frosty treats from the fast-food chain. The Frosty Key Tag allows customers to get a free Jr. Frosty with every meal any time they visit Wendy’s in 2019.

Wendy’s lovers can buy the Frosty Key Tag in locations or online for $2. If you buy the key tag online – which you can do on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website – you have to pay an addition $1 for shipping.

Read more: Wendy’s and McDonald’s fought it out in a beefy battle that marked the biggest feud in fast food in 2018

Additionally, 85% of the money from each key tag that Wendy’s sells will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wendy’s began selling the key tags in November. Monday, December 31 is the last day to get a year’s supply of free Frostys for just $2.