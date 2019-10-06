I tried Wendy’s new Maple Butter Chicken Biscuit to compare it with Chick-fil-A’s version, and the newcomer is a pale imitation

caption I compared Wendy’s new chicken biscuit with Chick-fil-A’s longtime fan favorite. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wendy’s has a Maple Butter Chicken Biscuit on its breakfast menu. The chain will be rolling out a version of that menu to all stores in 2020.

The only other major chain to serve a chicken biscuit for breakfast is Chick-fil-A, so it looks like Wendy’s new chicken biscuit is meant to compete directly with the Southern chicken chain’s offering.

I tried both biscuits to see how they compared, and I found that Wendy’s has a lot of work to do before its chicken biscuit can be a serious threat to the Chick-fil-A original.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I tried everything on the breakfast menu that Wendy’s is rolling out in 2020, and one item, in particular, stood out to me: the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The only other major chain that has a breakfast chicken biscuit is Chick-fil-A.

The fact that Wendy’s is rolling out a chicken biscuit for breakfast seems like a play for Chick-fil-A’s well-established territory. And Wendy’s has set itself up for a difficult task in competing with the southern chain’s storied offering.

Both fried chicken and biscuits are in Chick-fil-A’s blood, while Wendy’s expertise is beef and it hails from the Midwest.

Read more: I tried every item on Wendy’s new breakfast menu that is rolling out nationwide, and it blew me away

So how does Wendy’s untested newcomer stack up to Chick-fil-A’s reigning champion? I compared the two, and it turns out that the proof is in the biscuit.

Wendy’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit cost $2.59 at the Manhattan restaurant I went to.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Biscuit cost $3.49, also in Manhattan.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Side-by-side, the biscuits are already clearly on different levels. Chick-fil-A’s biscuit is taller, firmer, and more colorful, while Wendy’s has a more uniform, albeit flatter chicken patty.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Before this chicken biscuit, Wendy’s didn’t do biscuits. But it sure did do chicken.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wendy’s chicken sandwiches have a cult following of their own and were a tertiary contender in the Chicken Wars of 2019.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Read more: Wendy’s jumps into the chicken-sandwich Twitter feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A

But Wendy’s is taking quite a risk by introducing a biscuit onto its upcoming breakfast menu, as it hasn’t successfully kept a biscuit on its menu before.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Read more: Why Wendy’s won’t serve breakfast

Wendy’s biscuit looked pale and floury, although the chicken patty inside it looked like Wendy’s standard chicken patty, which is popular with fans — but not as popular as Chick-fil-A’s chicken.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My first bite confirmed that the biscuit was indeed slightly undercooked. It crumbled into powder very easily, and didn’t have much of an outer crunch.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The chicken inside was crispy, savory, and overall pretty satisfying. The maple-infused honey butter had a distinct flavor and served as a sweet intermediary between salty chicken and plain biscuit.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Overall, this sandwich was very savory and very sweet, but its texture was somewhat lacking. Although the chicken was as crispy and flavorful as desired, the biscuit around it just didn’t hold up.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Being a fried chicken chain from the South, both biscuits and fried chicken are Chick-fil-A staple offerings.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was already quite impressed by the shiny golden layer of glaze that covered this biscuit.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The biscuit looked plumper and taller, and the chicken just looked a lot more real.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Read more: Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich convinced us that we never need to go back to Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit felt a lot more solid and substantial in my hand than Wendy’s biscuit.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The biscuit was much thicker, crunchier, and more buttery than Wendy’s biscuit. Plus, it had the structural integrity that Wendy’s biscuit lacked.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Chick-fil-A’s chicken was very peppery, or at least the batter was. The chicken inside was tender and flavorful if not all that juicy.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Chick-fil-A’s chicken was also thicker than Wendy’s chicken patty, although it was less even in shape and size. It was also slightly less crispy, but I’ve never found Chick-fil-A’s chicken to be as crispy as I’d like it to be.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Chick-fil-A’s sandwich had the better texture overall, though. When it came to texture, the biscuit itself made all the difference. Chick-fil-A’s biscuit held together and tasted much fresher. Wendy’s biscuit needed some major work.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I did prefer the maple flavor of Wendy’s sandwich to the pepper flavor of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich, but everything about Chick-fil-A’s sandwich was just of significantly higher quality than its Wendy’s counterpart. Wendy’s has some major catching up to do if it wants its chicken biscuit to stand a chance against Chick-fil-A.