Wendy’s is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets after a viral tweet racked up more than 2 million likes in 2 days

Wendy’s is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets after years of customers calling for the beloved menu item’s return.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!” Wendy’s tweeted on Saturday.

By Sunday, the tweet had been liked more than two million times – and Wendy’s said it planned to follow through on its promise to bring back the nuggets.

On Saturday, the fast-food chain quote-tweeted a tweet from Chance the Rapper: “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s issued a challenge that could make the dreams of Chance the Rapper – and those of the nuggets’ other fans – a reality.

By Sunday evening, the tweet had been liked more than two million times. As of Monday morning, the tweet has more than two million likes and 400,000 retweets.

Wendy’s stayed true to its promise.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!” the fast-food brand tweeted late Sunday night.

The return of the spicy nuggets, which Wendy’s slashed from the menu in 2017, was met with celebration.

@chancetherapper after saving the world and bring back spicy nuggets pic.twitter.com/PrVTMUTuez — Michael Ognar (@MichaelOgnar) May 6, 2019

I swear @chancetherapper was reading my mind because I talk about wanting spicy nuggets everyday lol everyone please like and retweet so we can have our nuggets back! #WendysSpicyNuggets https://t.co/dVL1zexCbf — Octaraus ???? (@Octargets11) May 5, 2019

If @Wendys brought them back 1) it’d be the ultimate wedding gift 2) I would be willing to switch the reception menu to strictly spicy chicken nuggets ???????????????? https://t.co/Zk4Ls9oH7P — Olivia Cummins (@LiviaCummins4) May 4, 2019

Over the last three years, Wendy’s has faced widespread pressure to bring back the spicy nuggets. A Change.org petition calling for the return of the nuggets has been signed more than 10,000 times.

According to the chain, the nuggets were taken off the menu due to lack of demand.

As Wendy’s said on Twitter, it is still unclear when the spicy chicken nuggets will return to the menu and whether they will be a permanent menu item. Business Insider has reached out to Wendy’s for further information and will update the post if we find out more about the return of the nuggets.