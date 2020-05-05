Some Wendy’s are running out of burgers and pulling menu items as America faces an unprecedented beef shortage

caption Wendy’s locations around the US are running out of burgers. source Hollis Johnson

Some Wendy’s locations are removing certain burgers – or all burgers – from the menu, as the chain runs short on beef.

A Wendy’s representative said that some menu items “may be temporarily limited at some restaurants,” due to national beef shortages.

Roughly 18% of Wendy’s locations in the US are short on beef, according to Stephens analyst James Rutherford.

Almost one in five Wendy’s in the US is struggling with shortages, according to Stephens analyst James Rutherford who calculated that about 18% of locations are short on beef.

A Wendy’s representative said in a statement to Business Insider that some menu items “may be temporarily limited at some restaurants,” as people report that their local Wendy’s locations are taking certain burgers – or all burgers – off of the menus.

People took to social media to question the lack of burgers at the chain, which is known for its fresh beef.

Hit up @Wendys because that’s what 11 wanted for his birthday dinner. But the sign says no burgers due to a shortage. where’s the beef? pic.twitter.com/zd0h4NQprC — Chris the curiously capricious (@FlBuckeyeChris) April 28, 2020

@Wendys Is there a beef shortage for Wendy's? Just had to change an entire online order in the drive thru…no beef available! — Jessica M Brown (@m_jessbrown77) May 4, 2020

Others said that some locations are only allowing customers to order single burgers, pulling the double off the menu.

So @Wendys told me I couldn’t order a double burger, because of a beef shortage. So the dude recommended I ordered two single burgers instead. Now I’m not the greatest at maths. But. pic.twitter.com/KUKz1KrAGE — ???????????????????? (@Chaskey66) May 4, 2020

Just went through the drive thru at Wendys in NC. Asked for a double burger. The worker said due to a national meat shortage l could only have a single. Thats fine. I didn't need it anyway. But this could be the next MAGA rallying point! ????#WarOnCheeseburgers — yelobiafra (@lordjefury) May 5, 2020

So according to the cashier at @Wendys, they can’t sell me a triple cheese burger because of a “meat shortage”, but they sell me 2 doubles or a double and a single. Either way you’re still giving out the same amount of meat so how is this helping the “shortage”?? pic.twitter.com/kCodGXg423 — Nathan Andrews (@nandrewswakc) May 4, 2020

“It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges,” a Wendy’s representative said in a statement. “We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules.”

According to the representative, Wendy’s has no plans to serve frozen hamburgers.

Restaurant Business reported that the chain’s dedication to serving fresh beef is making it more difficult for Wendy’s to source products necessary for burgers, at a time when beef output is down 25% from last year.

“If you’re in a never-frozen beef program, you can’t get ahead of this in any great way,” David Maloni, executive vice president of analytics for Arrowstream told Restaurant Business’s Jonathan Maze, saying shortages will likely impact any chain that sells a lot of hamburgers.

McDonald’s has not seen a break in its supply chain, but announced internally last week that it would change how restaurants source meat to combat supply chain concerns. Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil said last week that Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons did not have any issues with their meat supplies, but that the company was closely monitoring the situation.

Grocers including Kroger and Costco have started to limit beef purchases at some locations, due to concerns regarding shortages.

Supply chains have been breaking down during the coronavirus pandemic, as workers in meat processing plants get sick with COVID-19, forcing plants to shutter and convincing employees who are worried about getting sick to stay home.

There have been 4,913 confirmed cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 cases among workers at meat processing plants, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Friday. Experts say that meat processing plants are the next hotspots for coronavirus, following President Trump ordering plants to stay open to combat shortages.