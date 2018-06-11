Wendy’s and other burger chains are slamming IHOP for its ‘IHOb’ rebrand

caption IHOP temporarily rebranded as IHOb. source IHOP

IHOP said on Monday that it had changed its name to IHOb to promote the debut of its new burgers.

Burger chains, including Wendy’s and Red Robin, slammed IHOP on Twitter for the temporary rebrand.

“If we have other people in the world of burgers commenting on our burgers, it can only help,” IHOP’s president told Business Insider.

IHOP’s rebrand as IHOb – the International House of Burgers – has some burger chains slamming the pancake giant.

Last week, IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, announced it would change its name to “IHOb,” flipping the “P” to a “b.” On Monday, IHOP announced that the “b” stood for burgers, sparking some backlash from other burger brands.

Wendy’s tweeted sarcastically on Monday, “Can’t wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard.”

IHOP – or IHOb – responded: “We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world.”

source Twitter

Wendy’s also tweeted what appeared to be a snide comment on IHOP’s name change.

“Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?” it said. “Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”

Wendy’s wasn’t the only fast-food chain slamming IHOP over its burger campaign.

“Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name,” A&W Restaurants tweeted with an image of an upside-down logo. “(Please do not ask what it means – we don’t know either.)”

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

“We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers,” Red Robin tweeted.

We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018

Even Waffle House seemed ready to subtweet, coming out with a promise that it would stay away from burger-centric rebrands.

“Long-term consistency trumps short-term intensity. – Bruce Lee,” it tweeted.

No worries here… — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 11, 2018

IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider that he was unconcerned by the social-media chatter. While he said he hadn’t seen much of what the other burger chains had to say on Twitter, he considered the sass part of a successful campaign to relaunch burgers at IHOP.

“It’s actually great,” Rebelez said. “If we have other people in the world of burgers commenting on our burgers, it can only help.”