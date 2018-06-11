Wendy’s and other burger chains are slamming IHOP for its ‘IHOb’ rebrand

- source
- IHOP
- IHOP said on Monday that it had changed its name to IHOb to promote the debut of its new burgers.
- Burger chains, including Wendy’s and Red Robin, slammed IHOP on Twitter for the temporary rebrand.
- “If we have other people in the world of burgers commenting on our burgers, it can only help,” IHOP’s president told Business Insider.
IHOP’s rebrand as IHOb – the International House of Burgers – has some burger chains slamming the pancake giant.
Last week, IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, announced it would change its name to “IHOb,” flipping the “P” to a “b.” On Monday, IHOP announced that the “b” stood for burgers, sparking some backlash from other burger brands.
Wendy’s tweeted sarcastically on Monday, “Can’t wait to try a burger from the place that decided pancakes were too hard.”
IHOP – or IHOb – responded: “We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world.”
Wendy’s also tweeted what appeared to be a snide comment on IHOP’s name change.
“Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?” it said. “Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”
Wendy’s wasn’t the only fast-food chain slamming IHOP over its burger campaign.
“Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name,” A&W Restaurants tweeted with an image of an upside-down logo. “(Please do not ask what it means – we don’t know either.)”
Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn
— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018
“We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers,” Red Robin tweeted.
We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T
— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018
Even Waffle House seemed ready to subtweet, coming out with a promise that it would stay away from burger-centric rebrands.
“Long-term consistency trumps short-term intensity. – Bruce Lee,” it tweeted.
No worries here…
— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 11, 2018
IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider that he was unconcerned by the social-media chatter. While he said he hadn’t seen much of what the other burger chains had to say on Twitter, he considered the sass part of a successful campaign to relaunch burgers at IHOP.
“It’s actually great,” Rebelez said. “If we have other people in the world of burgers commenting on our burgers, it can only help.”