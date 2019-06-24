Wendy’s is bringing back its iconic spicy chicken nuggets this August

caption Wendy’s is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets. source Hollis Johnson

Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets return to menus on August 19.

The fast-food chain announced the return of the beloved menu item on Twitter on Monday.

In May, Wendy’s said that if two million people people liked a tweet, it would bring back the beloved menu item.

In a pair of cryptic tweets on Monday, Wendy’s hinted at the return of its spicy chicken nuggets on August 19.

In follow-up tweets, Wendy’s confirmed that the nuggets – which were removed from the menu in 2017 – are coming back in August.

August 19th — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019

Some customers were displeased that they had to wait another two months for the return of the nuggets. Wendy’s responded with its customary sass.

“If this means no spicy nuggets till August we will riot,” one person tweeted.

“It means launching a product nationally takes time, and maybe just be happy they’re finally coming back instead of default complaining,” Wendy’s replied on Twitter.

Because we didn't even have them. We are a national restaurant chain — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019

In May, Wendy’s said that if enough people liked a tweet, it would bring back the beloved menu item.

Read more: Wendy’s is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets after a viral tweet racked up more than 2 million likes in 2 days

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!” Wendy’s tweeted.

The tweet quickly gained more than two million likes as customers clamored for the nuggets’ return.

While Wendy’s said it took the nuggets off the menu because of a lack of demand, the chain has faced widespread pressure to bring back the spicy nuggets. A Change.org petition calling for the return of the nuggets has been signed more than 10,000 times.