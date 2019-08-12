Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back, and the fast-food chain is giving away 2 million nuggets for free

caption Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back. source Wendy’s

Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets returned to menus on Monday, after years of customers calling for the chain to bring back the iconic menu item.

Wendy’s is giving away two million spicy nuggets to customers who order through DoorDash, starting on Monday.

Wendy’s removed its spicy chicken nuggets from the menu in 2017, claiming that there was a lack of customer demand.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back.

On Monday, the fast-food chain’s iconic nuggets returned to menus after months of demands from fans.

Wendy’s also announced that it is giving away two million spicy nuggets through DoorDash to celebrate the two million fans who helped bring the menu item back.

In May, Wendy’s said that if two million people liked a tweet, it would bring back the beloved menu item.

Read more: Wendy’s is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets after a viral tweet racked up more than 2 million likes in 2 days

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!” Wendy’s tweeted.

The tweet quickly gained more than two million likes.

To get the free spicy chicken nuggets, customers need to place a Wendy’s order through DoorDash and use the code “SPICYNUGGS” at checkout. The first 500,000 customers from Monday through August 19 (or as supplies last) will get a free six-count of spicy nuggets.

Wendy’s removed spicy chicken nuggets from the menu in 2017, claiming that there was a lack of customer demand.

In the years since, customers have aggressively demanded the return of the spicy nuggets. A Change.org petition calling for the return of the nuggets has been signed more than 10,000 times.