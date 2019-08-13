I tried Wendy’s iconic Spicy Chicken Nuggets for the first time to see why fans have been demanding their return — and they lived up to the hype

caption I tried Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets, and they lived up to the hype. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

On Monday, Wendy’s brought back its spicy chicken nuggets in response to overwhelming demand from fans.

When I went to try the spicy nuggets at my local Wendy’s, they were sold out. I called around until I found a Wendy’s in Manhattan that still had them.

After trying the spicy nuggets, I understood why they’re so popular. They’re as crispy and juicy as Wendy’s regular chicken nuggets, but with a spicy kick that makes them positively addictive.

They’re back – and they’re just as hot as ever.

On Monday, Wendy’s brought back its spicy chicken nuggets after persistent calls from millions of fans. Wendy’s removed the spicy nuggets from its menu in 2017, citing a lack of demand.

But when Wendy’s posted on Twitter saying that if 2 million people liked a tweet it would bring spicy nuggets back, the tweet surpassed 2 million likes. True to its word, Wendy’s brought its spicy chicken nuggets back.

Where there is a new menu item, there’s also an opportunity to eat the new menu item. Just a week ago, I’d tried the chicken nuggets from six fast-food chains, and Wendy’s won. So my expectations were pretty high.

Read more: I ate chicken nuggets from 6 fast-food chains, and the best were also the cheapest

I went to my regular Wendy’s in Manhattan’s Financial District to try the spicy chicken nuggets.

They were sold out already.

I called around and found another Wendy’s still had spicy nuggets, so I hopped on the subway and brought two 10-piece nuggets back to Business Insider’s office.

The Spicy Chicken Nuggets look like normal Wendy’s chicken nuggets, except with a red tinge.

They were hot and fresh, just like the plain nuggets I had earlier.

The spicy battered shell was crispy and the chicken inside was as flavorful and juicy as ever.

The spice didn’t kick in until the bite settled. It builds pleasantly in the back of your throat.

They weren’t overwhelmingly spicy. But they were far from mild.

They had a balanced, satisfying kick that made it easy to reach for one after another.

I ate way more of them than I should have.

But I wasn’t the only one.

The power of the spicy chicken nugget is undeniable. Wendy’s did its fans a solid by bringing them back. Let’s hope they stay for good this time.