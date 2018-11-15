We’re hiring an Acquisition Marketing Specialist to join our subscription marketing team

source Shutterstock / UfaBizPhoto

We’re looking for an Acquisition Marketing Specialist to join our subscription marketing team in our New York office.It’s a great opportunity for an ambitious candidate who wants to take on significant responsibility early in their career and develop marketing expertise as part of a fast growing team at a top media company.

Job overview

Insider Inc.’s subscriptions team is passionate about producing research products that help industry leaders transform their organizations using emerging digital technologies, along with premium business news in finance, markets, enterprise, and tech. The Acquisition Marketing Specialist will help build our brand, generate subscription leads using organic and paid channels, and analyze marketing performance data.

In this role, you will:

Leverage the Business Insider website to drive readers to Business Insider’s paid subscription products

Manage organic social media (primarily LinkedIn and Twitter) to increase website traffic and attract new leads

Analyze marketing list growth and engagement, and report on findings

Ideate and manage paid campaigns on search and social

Desired Skills and Experience:

2+ years of relevant experience

Strong numerical reasoning ability

Excellent ability to communicate verbally and in writing

Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail

An entrepreneurial drive, an interest in growing a business, and desire to work in a fast-paced, fluid environment

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter telling us why you’d be a good fit for the role.