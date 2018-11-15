We’re hiring an Acquisition Marketing Specialist to join our subscription marketing team

- source
We’re looking for an Acquisition Marketing Specialist to join our subscription marketing team in our New York office.It’s a great opportunity for an ambitious candidate who wants to take on significant responsibility early in their career and develop marketing expertise as part of a fast growing team at a top media company.
Job overview
Insider Inc.’s subscriptions team is passionate about producing research products that help industry leaders transform their organizations using emerging digital technologies, along with premium business news in finance, markets, enterprise, and tech. The Acquisition Marketing Specialist will help build our brand, generate subscription leads using organic and paid channels, and analyze marketing performance data.
In this role, you will:
-
Leverage the Business Insider website to drive readers to Business Insider’s paid subscription products
-
Manage organic social media (primarily LinkedIn and Twitter) to increase website traffic and attract new leads
-
Analyze marketing list growth and engagement, and report on findings
-
Ideate and manage paid campaigns on search and social
Desired Skills and Experience:
-
2+ years of relevant experience
-
Strong numerical reasoning ability
-
Excellent ability to communicate verbally and in writing
-
Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail
-
An entrepreneurial drive, an interest in growing a business, and desire to work in a fast-paced, fluid environment
If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and include a cover letter telling us why you’d be a good fit for the role.