Meet the Wertheimers, the secretive French brothers worth $42 billion who control Chanel, own vineyards in France and Napa Valley, and breed racehorses

caption The brothers have a combined net worth of $42 billion. source Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wertheimer family fortune dates back to 1920s Paris when Pierre Wertheimer funded designer Coco Chanel.

His grandsons, brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, control Chanel today, which generated $9.6 billion in 2018.

They own 3 vineyards in France and one in Napa Valley. They also breed and race thoroughbreds, according to Forbes.

Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, co-owners of luxury brand Chanel, are amongst the 10 richest people living in France. Their wealth, while largely inherited, has been grown through business deals and acquisitions spanning retail, wine, and horse racing.

The brothers are largely tight-lipped, hardly ever speaking to the press or giving interviews about their wealth, companies, family, relationships, or hobbies. They live lavish lifestyles in private, surrounding themselves with those similarly closemouthed, and are known as fashion’s quietest billionaires.

With a combined net worth over $40 billion, the Wertheimer brothers are among the richest people in the world.

Here’s a look at their lifestyle.

Alain, 70, and brother Gerard Wertheimer, 67, both have a net worth of $21 billion for a combined net worth of $42 billion.

caption Alain Wertheimer and his brother Gerard attend the Prix de Diane Longines at Hippodrome de Chantilly on June 12, 2011 in Chantilly, France. source Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Their wealth began with their grandfather’s acquisition of Chanel, the French fashion house, which they both co-own today. They also own various vineyards across the world and racehorses.

Source: Bloomberg

Their grandfather, Frechman Pierre Wertheimer, and his brother Paul, struck a deal with Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in 1924, founding Société des Parfums Chanel — a deal to sell and produce Chanel beauty products.

caption Pierre Wertheimer with the trophy after his horse Lavandin, ridden by Rae Johnstone, won the Epsom Derby, June 6, 1956. source Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Chanel, at the time, saw it as an opportunity to get her signature fragrance, Chanel No. 5, into the hands of more customers.

Source: The New York Times

Before 1924, the fragrance was only available to exclusive clientele at Chanel’s Paris boutiques.

source Chanel

Source: The New York Times

In 1941, during World War II, Chanel tried to legally wrest control from Pierre Wertheimer, attempting to use the law banning Jews from owning businesses. However, she failed. During the time, the Wertheimers owned over 50 percent of the fashion house.

Pierre Wertheimer took full control of Chanel in 1954, and Coco Chanel died 17 years later.

Source: The Guardian

Brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer assumed the role as co-owners of the House of Chanel in 1996 after their father, Jacques Wertheimer, son of Pierre, died.

source Charles Platiau/Getty Images

Alain serves as the chairman of Chanel.

Gerard heads the company’s watch division from his home in Geneva. They are the third generation to run the nearly 110-year-old company.

Source: Forbes, The New York Times

In 1973, at 25 years old, Alain convinced the board of trustees to let him take over the company.

caption Alain Wertheimer, French businessman and owner of fashion house Chanel, attends the Chanel 2014 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on October 1, 2013 at the Grand Palais in Paris. source PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

The two are known as “fashion’s quietest billionaires,” according to The New York Times. They hardly ever take interviews or speak publicly about France’s most iconic fashion house, which they both helm.

caption Gerard, left, with brother Alain at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in 2006.. source Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images

”We’re a very discreet family, we never talk,” Gérard Wertheimer told The New York Times Magazine in 2002. ”It’s about Coco Chanel. It’s about Karl [Lagerfeld]. It’s about everyone who works and creates at Chanel. It’s not about the Wertheimers.”

Source: The New York Times Magazine, The New York Times

In 1983, the Wertheimer brothers appointed Karl Lagerfeld as the artistic director of Chanel’s fashion division.

caption Karl Lagerfeld, for French fashion house Chanel (R) talks with Gerard Wertheimer who at the end of their Spring/Summer 2007. source REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Source: The New York Times Magazine

Lagerfeld would go on to revolutionize the iconic French fashion house for over 3 decades, saving it from a potential financial collapse, up until his death in February 2019.

Source: Business Insider

“When I took on Chanel, it was a sleeping beauty. Not even a beautiful one. She snored,” Lagerfeld said in a 2007 documentary called “Lagerfeld Confidential.”

source John van Hasselt/Corbis/Getty Images

“So I was to revive a dead woman,” he said.

Source: Business Insider

If the Wertheimer brothers do attend a Chanel fashion show, they drive themselves, and then sit in the third or fourth row. The two also never attend the opening of Chanel stores, nor do they publicly comment on the business.

caption Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris. source Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: The New York Times Magazine

Before 2018, Chanel never announced sales numbers, leaving the industry to merely guess its worth. Numbers released last year, for the first time in 108 years, showed total sales for the 2017 calendar year were $9.62 billion.

Source: The New York Times

As both Alain and Gerard near their 70s, it still remains unknown who will succeed them in the Chanel business.

source REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The brothers never speak about Chanel publicly. In a New York Times article from 2002, Alain told a reporter why he spoke with Wine Spectator and declined to comment for the paper:

“I spoke to the Wine Spectator because that’s PR, that’s how you sell wine. I will gladly speak to you, about the wine and the horses, because we sell the brand value. Horses are the brand value of ‘Wertheimer Frères.’ But I don’t give interviews on Chanel because it is not useful for the Chanel business.”

Source: The New York Times

Grandfather Pierre Wertheimer had a love for racehorses and for breeding thoroughbreds.

caption Owner Pierre Wertheimer leads colt Lavandin, with jockey Rae Johnstone, after victory in this year’s 177th running of the English Derby at Epsom Downs in 1956. source Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images

It was at the races where Coco Chanel and Pierre Wertheimer met, according to The New York Times.

Source: The New York Times

The family’s first racing winner was in 1911 — Pierre’s first champion, Epinard, in the early 1920s. But Pierre’s greatest victory was in 1956, when Lavandin won the Epsom Derby.

Source: The New York Times

Just like their grandfather, Alain and Gerard have both taken an interest in horse racing.

caption Gerard Wertheimer, Alec Head, and Alain Wertheimer watch the horses race in Deauville, France in 1992. source Photo by Owen Franken/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

And like Chanel, the two brothers inherited Wertheimer et Frere, the family’s horse racing and breeding business.

caption Alain Wertheimer and Gerard Wertheimer, owners of the House of Chanel, with jockey Olivier Peslier attend the Prix de Diane Hermes on June 13, 2004. source Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Gerard is the one who oversees the family’s horse stock.

caption Alain Wertheimer and his brother Gerard Wertheimer with their horse Egyptand at Grand Prix of Diane in Chantilly, France on June 11, 2000. source Etienne DE MALGLAIVE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

In 1995, the latest estimation was that the family owned close to 200 horses across four of its ranches in Chantilly, California, Kentucky, and Normandy.

caption Gerard Wertheimer attends the ‘Cravaches D’Or’ Awards 2013 At Theatre des Champs Elysees In Paris. source Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

In 2015, Solow, a Wertheimer horse, won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Race.

source Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Many of their horses have also won races at the French Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Source: Thoroughbred Daily

Queen Elizabeth II presented the trophy to both Alain and Gerard Wertheimer after the race that bears her name in 2015.

source Getty Images/Getty Images

Source: Thoroughbred Daily

In 1994, the brothers bought Bordeaux winery Chateau Rauzan-Segla.

source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg

In 2015, Chanel bought the St. Supery winery in California’s Napa Valley. The purchase cemented the brothers’ vintner status in the wine industry.

caption A worker drives a tractor through the vineyard at St. Supery Winery September 20, 2006 in Rutherford, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Also in 2015, the brothers finished the renovation of Chateau Canon. It has six bedrooms, but is not a hotel: Guests can only stay if they’re invited.

caption Vineyards at Chateau Canon 1er Grand Cru Classe, St Emilion in the Bordeaux wine region of France, seen here in 2010. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal reported that Wertheimer family and their guests can often be found in the château in the summer, according to chateau employees.

source Tim Graham/Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, a “large but humble bamboo table greets guests in the entry hall” of the chateau, which also features modern furniture with shades of purple and pink, and down in the wine cellar, there are bottles dating back to the early 1800s.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Alain Wertheimer reportedly owns a “grand apartment on Fifth Avenue,” according to The New York Times, which he shares with his wife Brigitte and 3 children.

caption New York City’s Upper East Side. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Chanel’s executive offices are only a short distance from Alain’s home, on 57th Street. Alain and his brother spend some of their time in New York despite the fact that the family owned, as of 2002, over eight homes across the world.

Source: The New York Times

Gerard is said to own a secluded, French-style mansion in the Vandœuvres region of Geneva, which is filled with antiques. He has been described as not taking part in any social activities or being seen in restaurants.

source Google Maps

Source: The New York Times

It has also been reported that the Wertheimer family enjoys shooting game at their chateau in Loire Valley, France.

caption This is not the chateau the Wertheimer brothers own in Loire Valley. source JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

The family also spends a lot of their time at their chalet in the Swiss Alps, skiing.

caption A general view shows the eastern Swiss Alps, Lake Zurich and the city of Zurich, Switzerland. source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Source: The New York Times

The Wertheimers also collect a lot of important art, which decorates many of their homes. Some of their highly-priced pieces are by Picasso, Matisse, Rousseau — to name a few.

caption “Tete De Femme” by Pablo Picasso up for auction at Sotheby’s in London, England. source Ben Pruchnie / Staff / Getty Images

Source: The New York Times