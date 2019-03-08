16 standout home deals from West Elm’s big pre-spring sale

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- West Elm
- West Elm is having a sale on furniture, rugs, and bedding, along with dozens of decor items and more across the site.
- Right now you can get discounts up to 30% off along with 25% off one item when you enter the code “YESWAY” at checkout.
- The sales won’t last long, so check out their website for exclusive finds like this blush headboard, this walnut nightstand, or this hand-tufted rug.
- Check out more discounts and promotions at West Elm on Business Insider’s Coupons page.
March is upon us, and it’s about time we begin coming out of hibernation and checking off our home to-do lists. Spring cleaning is an obvious (and strenuous) necessity, but sprucing up your place with some new furniture or home decor might be enough to take the pain away from tidying up.
West Elm is offering some great deals on furniture, bedding, and decor items like floor lamps and mirrors. A quick visit to the website reveals discounts like 30% off bedroom furniture, 25% off rugs, and 25% off bedding – not to mention deals on tons of decor styles to fit anyone’s needs.
On top of the promoted sales, you can receive 25% off one item with free shipping by entering the code “YESWAY” at checkout.
Shop all sale items at West Elm now.
Browse through 16 great deals on furniture, bedding, and decor below:
Souk Wool Rug
- source
- West Elm
$149-$1,274 (Originally $199-$1,699) [Save up to $425]
Tencel Duvet Cover and Shams
- source
- West Elm
$19.99-$119 (Originally $29-$159) [Save up to $40]
Pictograph Six-Drawer Dresser
- source
- West Elm
$599.99 (Originally $1,199) [You save $599.01]
Mid-Century Platform Bed
- source
- West Elm
$799.99-$899.99 (Originally $1299-$1,499) [Save up to $600]
Offset Ombre Indoor/Outdoor Rug
- source
- West Elm
$126-$674 (Originally $169-$899) [Save up to $225]
Organic Cotton Pintuck Duvet Cover and Shams
- source
- West Elm
$21-$96 (Originally $29-$129) [Save up to $33]
Modernist Nightstand
- source
- West Elm
$279.99 (Originally $399) [You save $119.01]
Mid-Century Daybed
- source
- West Elm
$699 (Originally $999) [You save $300]
Hand Blocked Pyramid Quilt and Shams
- source
- West Elm
$33-$119 (Originally $44-$159) [Save up to $40]
Mid-Century Six-Drawer Changing Table
- source
- West Elm
$699-$804 (Originally $999-$1,149) [Save up to $345]
Mid-Century Bed
- source
- West Elm
$629 (Originally $899) [You save $270]
Torres Wool Kilim
- source
- West Elm
$126-$749 (Originally $169-$999) [Save up to $250]
Luster Velvet Deco Quilt and Shams
- source
- West Elm
$24.99-$79.00 (Originally $59-$199) [you can save $119.01]
Mid-Century Nightstand
- source
- West Elm
$209 (Originally $299) [You save $90]
Verve Rug
- source
- West Elm
$74-$674 (Originally $99-$899) [Save up to $225]
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt and Shams
- source
- West Elm