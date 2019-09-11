The 13 best things to buy from West Elm’s Halloween collection that could work in your apartment year-round

- source
- West Elm has dropped its curated Halloween collection, which includes more than 40 products designed for the spooky season.
- But the items aren’t over the top in their creepy vibes, making them perfect for the rest of the year as well.
- The collection features everything from candles and rugs to plates and a cheese board.
- These are the 13 best items from West Elm’s Halloween collection.
Making your space look festive for Halloween usually requires big spending with little pay off, since pumpkin accessories look pretty out of place in the spring.
But West Elm‘s Halloween collection features dozens of products – including candles, placemats, and barware – that are holiday appropriate yet subtle, allowing you to put them to good use for the rest of the year.
These are the 13 best items to get from West Elm’s Halloween collection.
These pure black ceramic vases are equal parts spooky and sleek.
These vases will provide holiday ambience when you put them next to a pumpkin, but they’ll still look sophisticated when you’re ready to retire the Halloween garb for the year.
Cost: $19.20 to $119.20 depending on size
The Chelsea barware set offers a holiday look without going overboard.
This West Elm exclusive set has a hint of holiday vibes thanks to its copper color, but the modern design will let you bring it out long past October.
Cost: $6.99 to $29.99
A smoky design sets these black and white speckled glass candles apart.
In the winter, these candles will add a modern touch to your home. But they’ll have your guests thinking of haunted houses and things that go bump in the night all October long.
Cost: $19.20 to $47.20
The Kaloh dinnerware set in amber brings out Halloween’s chic side.
The genius of this dinnerware set lies in its pale orange hue, as the pieces look warm and holiday appropriate without going over the top.
Cost: $32 to $40
This slate placemat can do wonders for your haunted house while doubling as a stylish accent piece.
The stone material conjures images of graveyards and vampires during Halloween, but the simple design will work the rest of the year as well.
Cost: $28
The constellation salad plate transcends a mere holiday.
Lucky for your wallet, all things whimsical are in, so you can keep using this star-inspired dish long past Halloween.
Cost: $12
This punch bowl will only look creepy if you fill it with a red beverage, so you can use it for parties all year.
The clear design of this titanium-backed crystal set makes it inherently versatile. It’s a staple that will serve you well for a costume party or any other soirée you choose to throw.
Cost: $232
These geo stone candleholders are the multi-functional decor item you’ve been looking for.
These candleholders wouldn’t look out of place at a seance, but they’ll also fit in just as well on your mantle.
Cost: $7.99 each
This petrified wood cheese board literally has scary in its name, but it has year-round style in its design.
This cheese board is perfect for serving appetizers whenever, but the dark hue gives it an edge that screams Halloween.
Cost: $63.20
Fill these glass decanters with red cocktails to make your Halloween guests feel like vampires for a night, and keep them as a useful accessory for yourself for the rest of the year.
These decanters are simple in their design, so it’s really the liquid you fill them with that will give them a haunted aesthetic.
Cost: $29 to $39
The subtle spookiness of this brass and glass globe centerpiece makes it an investment for your space rather than a holiday splurge.
Pair the brass and glass globe centerpiece with pumpkins and skulls and you’ll have an epic Halloween table setting. But standing alone, it’s also a beautiful accessory.
Cost: $69.30
These stone octagonal coasters will keep your tables from getting rings and won’t clash with your Halloween decor.
The combination of these coasters and the slate placemat will make your dinner table feel like a night with the Addams family.
Cost: $19.20 for a set of four
A bold stripe cotton rug adds some spunk to your space, no matter what month it is.
The black and white stripes can give your home Beetlejuice energy during the fall and patterned perfection for the rest of the year.
Cost: $21.75 to $499.25
