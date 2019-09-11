The 13 best things to buy from West Elm’s Halloween collection that could work in your apartment year-round

caption Petrified wood cheese board. source West Elm

Making your space look festive for Halloween usually requires big spending with little pay off, since pumpkin accessories look pretty out of place in the spring.

But West Elm‘s Halloween collection features dozens of products – including candles, placemats, and barware – that are holiday appropriate yet subtle, allowing you to put them to good use for the rest of the year.

These are the 13 best items to get from West Elm’s Halloween collection.

These pure black ceramic vases are equal parts spooky and sleek.

caption Pure black ceramic vases. source West Elm

These vases will provide holiday ambience when you put them next to a pumpkin, but they’ll still look sophisticated when you’re ready to retire the Halloween garb for the year.

Cost: $19.20 to $119.20 depending on size

The Chelsea barware set offers a holiday look without going overboard.

caption The Chelsea barware set in copper. source West Elm

This West Elm exclusive set has a hint of holiday vibes thanks to its copper color, but the modern design will let you bring it out long past October.

Cost: $6.99 to $29.99

A smoky design sets these black and white speckled glass candles apart.

caption Black and white speckled glass candles. source West Elm

In the winter, these candles will add a modern touch to your home. But they’ll have your guests thinking of haunted houses and things that go bump in the night all October long.

Cost: $19.20 to $47.20

The Kaloh dinnerware set in amber brings out Halloween’s chic side.

caption The Kaloh dinnerware set in amber. source West Elm

The genius of this dinnerware set lies in its pale orange hue, as the pieces look warm and holiday appropriate without going over the top.

Cost: $32 to $40

This slate placemat can do wonders for your haunted house while doubling as a stylish accent piece.

caption Slate placemat. source West Elm

The stone material conjures images of graveyards and vampires during Halloween, but the simple design will work the rest of the year as well.

Cost: $28

The constellation salad plate transcends a mere holiday.

caption Constellation salad plate. source West Elm

Lucky for your wallet, all things whimsical are in, so you can keep using this star-inspired dish long past Halloween.

Cost: $12

This punch bowl will only look creepy if you fill it with a red beverage, so you can use it for parties all year.

caption The Schott Zwiesel concerto punch bowl set. source West Elm

The clear design of this titanium-backed crystal set makes it inherently versatile. It’s a staple that will serve you well for a costume party or any other soirée you choose to throw.

Cost: $232

These geo stone candleholders are the multi-functional decor item you’ve been looking for.

caption Geo stone candleholders. source West Elm

These candleholders wouldn’t look out of place at a seance, but they’ll also fit in just as well on your mantle.

Cost: $7.99 each

This petrified wood cheese board literally has scary in its name, but it has year-round style in its design.

caption Petrified wood cheese board. source West Elm

This cheese board is perfect for serving appetizers whenever, but the dark hue gives it an edge that screams Halloween.

Cost: $63.20

Fill these glass decanters with red cocktails to make your Halloween guests feel like vampires for a night, and keep them as a useful accessory for yourself for the rest of the year.

caption Glass decanters with wood stoppers. source West Elm

These decanters are simple in their design, so it’s really the liquid you fill them with that will give them a haunted aesthetic.

Cost: $29 to $39

The subtle spookiness of this brass and glass globe centerpiece makes it an investment for your space rather than a holiday splurge.

caption Brass and glass globe centerpiece. source West Elm

Pair the brass and glass globe centerpiece with pumpkins and skulls and you’ll have an epic Halloween table setting. But standing alone, it’s also a beautiful accessory.

Cost: $69.30

These stone octagonal coasters will keep your tables from getting rings and won’t clash with your Halloween decor.

caption Stone octagonal coasters. source West Elm

The combination of these coasters and the slate placemat will make your dinner table feel like a night with the Addams family.

Cost: $19.20 for a set of four

A bold stripe cotton rug adds some spunk to your space, no matter what month it is.

caption Bold stripe cotton rug. source West Elm

The black and white stripes can give your home Beetlejuice energy during the fall and patterned perfection for the rest of the year.

Cost: $21.75 to $499.25