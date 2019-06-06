At least 1 reportedly dead, multiple others injured in a vehicle accident near a West Point training site

caption West Point. source Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

At least one person was killed in a vehicle accident at a West Point Military Academy training site on Thursday, multiple news outlets reported.

The military academy confirmed that emergency crews were responded to a vehicle accident at Camp Natural Bridge.

The accident reportedly involved at least 20 cadets, some of whom were brought to hospital.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

At least one person was killed in a vehicle accident at a West Point Military Academy training site on Thursday, CNN and ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the accident.

Emergency crews responded Thursday morning to the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the school confirmed in a tweet.

The accident involved at least 20 cadets, at least one of whom was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, military police told NBC New York. Another four or five were reportedly taken to hospital with back pain, authorities said.

The cadets and three active duty soldiers were inside a five-ton cargo truck when it overturned, ABC News reported, citing a source familiar with the incident.

Camp Natural Bridge is located in Highland Mills, New York, roughly 50 miles north of Manhattan.

There have been a number of deadly military vehicle accidents recently, many of which involved vehicles rolling over. Last month, one Marine was killed and six others injured when their light armored vehicle rolled over during training event at Camp Pendleton in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.