As New York grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases, residents of Westchester County describe life in the ‘containment zone’ of the state’s initial outbreak

caption Abandoned toys are seen at the Westchester Day School in New York, United States on March 10, 2020. Westchester County in New York will be placed under containment after officials determined Tuesday it is the site of a “cluster” of new coronavirus infections. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As of March 31, New York state has reported nearly 80,000 cases of coronavirus – more than 8% of the world’s cases.

One of New York’s first coronavirus cases occurred in New Rochelle, a city of around 80,000 in Westchester County.

The initial case led to dozens of others being infected in New Rochelle and spurred New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to enforce a one-mile “containment zone” around the city.

The containment measures were deemed a success, as the rate of infection in New Rochelle has slowed.

Insider spoke to residents of Westchester County to understand what life was like in the containment zone, and how that prepared residents for New York’s growing case count.

New York is currently the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the United States. As of Tuesday evening, the state had over 75,000 confirmed cases, along with 1,550 deaths.

Over the past several weeks, New York has put sweeping regulations in place in order to combat the spread of the virus, including prohibiting social gatherings and closing non-essential businesses. On March 23, the state issued a stay-at-home order called “New York State on PAUSE,” which tightened these restrictions even further. The order was extended on March 29 for another two weeks as the number of cases continues to rise.

But residents of the affluent Westchester County are already familiar with these restrictions. An attorney from New Rochelle, a major city in the county’s southeast, was one of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. His wife, children, friends, and neighbors were also infected with the virus within days of him testing positive, leading Gov. Andrew Cuomo to mandate a one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle on March 10 to prevent the disease from seeping further into New York City.

As part of this containment zone, the National Guard was called in to help clean public areas and deliver food, and schools, places of worship, and other areas were people congregated were closed for two weeks.

The close-knit Jewish community was shaken by the quick spread.

“It was just out of the ordinary,” Paul Warhit, 57, of New Rochelle told Insider of his experience under the state’s first major lockdown order.

The containment zone around New Rochelle was lifted on Wednesday, March 25, as the rate of infection was reported to have slowed.

“The evidence suggests that the density-control measures may be working,” Cuomo said.

But as New Rochelle begins to flatten its curve, the rest of the state is just beginning to feel the reality of life under lockdown.

“Now they’re not really talking about New Rochelle anymore because everybody is dealing with what we were dealing with,” Warhit said of how New Yorkers are handling the COVID-19 spread. “We were the guinea pigs.”

Residents of Westchester County spoke to Insider about what it was like under lockdown and how the order prepared residents for New York’s coronavirus outbreak.

An attorney who works near Grand Central Terminal became the first confirmed case in New Rochelle. He attended services at the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, where a number of worshippers were also infected.

caption The Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The 50-year-old father of four became the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case in New York on March 3. The first case – a woman who recently traveled to Iran – was confirmed on March 1.

Within days of the man’s diagnosis, at least 28 other people who had direct or indirect contact with him contracted the virus. A number of people in his community were asked to self-quarantine, including members of the man’s synagogue, The Young Israel of New Rochelle, which was ordered to temporarily suspend its services.

His case was referred to as the first apparent instance of community spread within New York.

Health officials later estimated that the lawyer had come into direct contact with anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people in the days before he was hospitalized.

On March 10, Gov. Cuomo called New Rochelle the “largest cluster in the United States of these cases.” There were 108 cases in Westchester County at that point.

caption A US National Guard soldier stops traffic at the WestCop community center on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle. source John Moore/Getty Images

Cuomo accepted a recommendation by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to enforce a one-mile “containment zone” around the area.

National Guard troops were called into a Health Department command post in New Rochelle to assist with the outbreak.

The National Guard assisted in distributing meals and helping with keeping the city clean.

source John Moore/Getty Images

Warhit spoke to Insider on March 16. He said having the National Guard in his community was not intimidating, though they helped encourage residents to take social distancing measures seriously.

“They’re not really visible,” Warhit said. “Their role is mostly supporting food distribution.”

“Now that the National Guard is here, residents are cooperating,” he added.

As part of the containment measure, schools, houses of worship, and other large gathering facilities within a one-mile radius in New Rochelle were closed for a two-week period, starting from March 12.

caption Chairs stacked up at Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. source John Taggart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

On March 15, Cuomo closed all public schools in New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties for two weeks as an additional precaution to prevent the spread.

“Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the healthcare system can manage, and one of the ways to do that is to reduce density,” Cuomo said.

Benjamin Koch, a 17-year-old student from the town of Scarsdale in Westchester County, spoke to Insider earlier this month. He is a Junior at Scarsdale High School.

Koch described what it was like adjusting to taking classes from home.

“When schools first closed, a lot of my friends were excited,” he said. “But it gets old quick. We can’t really leave our houses.”

Koch said he and his friends have had to adjust to a new way of life.

caption Siblings doing school work from home on March 18, 2020 in New Rochelle. source John Moore/Getty Images

Koch said his school rolled out online classes, and teachers would post assignments for students to complete by the end of the day using Google Classroom.

“I do miss walking to class, seeing my friends and teachers, and being able to ask people how their day is going,” he said.

He said his community is adapting to new measures brought on by the virus, but they were not prepared for how quickly changes were made.

“I think there’s no way to properly prepare for the way the virus has taken on our community,” he said.

“I think the most interesting thing is the progression of the virus,” he explained. “In January, it was almost a joke – you had this thing in China, and no one really thought it was coming here. But now, at this point, a lot of people here are scared.”

Warhit said as the National Guard entered the community, streets became quieter.

caption An empty park in New Rochelle, New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. source John Taggart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Warhit, a member of the large Orthodox community in New Rochelle, said it was striking how the Jewish community was impacted.

“Normally on Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest), the streets are full of people walking to and from the synagogue, and now it’s just empty,” he said. “Everyone is nervous about getting sick. It’s just an eerie sight. I’ve never seen it before.”

“It’s just out of the ordinary,” said Warhit.

caption A digital testing site in New Rochelle on March 14. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The town of New Rochelle has around 80,000 people in it, though according to Warhit, those within his suburban community are incredibly close.

Due to enhanced social distancing measures, neighbors began congregating in driveways to discuss their day, making sure to stand six feet apart. Nearly everyone in his community knew of someone who had gotten sick.

“The attorney who first contracted the virus – he lives around the corner,” Warhit said. “There’s plenty of people.”

“We’re all interconnected,” he added. “And if one piece of the puzzle is not in good order, it really impacts everything else.”

Koch said that much of the community of Scarsdale had entered into quarantine before rigorous state-wide measures were enforced.

caption Abandoned toys are seen at the Westchester Day School in New York. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Because the median household income in Westchester County exceeds the median for New York State, Koch said it was likely easier for some members of the community to adjust to the financial and social changes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Considering how fortunate a lot of people in our community are, it’s something that those of us in Westchester are more prepared for,” he said. “I feel horribly for the families that can’t put their lives on pause.”

New Rochelle also became the first location in New York to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing.

caption New York opens its first drive-thru testing center for coronavirus the Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, United States on March 14, 2020. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Glen Island Park in New Rochelle became the first drive-thru testing site in the state, which is credited in part to helping the city detect and slow down its number of infections.

In its first four days of operation, 1,882 people in New Rochelle were tested, according to The New York Times.

The New Rochelle testing site became a model for other facilities rolled out across the state, including centers at Jones Beach in Nassau County and in Staten Island.

New Rochelle took on the title of being the state’s ‘hot zone’ and used it as a rallying cry.

source John Moore/Getty Images

The terms “hot zone” and “New Ro Strong” were used on t-shirts to raise money for businesses in New Rochelle.

Esther Vacca, a resident of New Rochelle, who began selling the shirts in mid-March, told local news site lohud.com that the phrase empowered those in the community.

“It means that we are stronger as a community than any negative situation or press,” she said.

The containment zone around New Rochelle was lifted on March 25.

caption A man waits for a train at the New Rochelle train station in New Rochelle, New York on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. source John Taggart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The containment zone measures appeared to have worked – Cuomo said the rate of infections in New Rochelle had slowed over the two-week period, and that the number of hospitalizations in the state also grew more slowly.

While New Rochelle was under containment, Cuomo imposed broad lockdown measures for the whole of New York State, including closing all non-essential businesses, prohibiting social gatherings, and limited public transportation uses.

“The lifting of the containment zone really doesn’t change much at all, because we have been for more than a week under statewide restrictions that are more stringent than those that were unique,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson told News 12 Westchester on March 27.

As New Rochelle’s coronavirus cases slow, the number of cases in New York state continues to grow at an alarming rate.

caption Health workers testing for COVID-19 in New Rochelle. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

As of March 31, New York state has reported nearly 80,000 cases of coronavirus – more than 8% of the world’s cases.

Westchester County, once the “hot zone” for coronavirus cases, reported 9,967 cases thus far.

New York City, which has seen a spike in cases within the last two weeks, has reported over 43,000 cases.

Koch told Insider on March 28 that people in Westchester County have taken social distancing measures seriously state because of their experience with early containment measures.

source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“Not much has changed,” he said. “Some of the people who weren’t taking it really seriously before are doing so now.”

“We’re all just trying to stay safe still, regardless of whether the containment zone still stands,” he added.

Cuomo called the early onslaught of cases in New Rochelle ‘an anomaly.’

source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“New York City is the natural for it to increase because of the density,” Cuomo said on March 18 of the city’s large number of coronavirus cases. “Westchester was an anomaly – that whole New Rochelle situation.”

New Rochelle resident Samuel Heilman told The New York Times on March 27 that the containment zone placed around the city turned out to be a “blessing in disguise.”

“In effect, it felt like we were being punished,” Heilman told The Times. “But the punishment turned out to be a blessing in disguise.”

“This is really a case of perspective,” he added.