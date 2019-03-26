The US president of upscale mall operator Westfield reveals 9 strategies that have helped the company fend off the retail apocalypse

caption Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall at the Oculus, New York. source Getty/ExFlow

Business Insider spoke to the president of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s US operations to find out how the company has been able to stave off the retail apocalypse and stay ahead of the pack.

Not all American malls are dying. In fact, a select group of high-quality mall operators are still managing to survive in today’s tricky retail environment.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is one of them.

This recently formed company – Australian mall operator Westfield was acquired by France’s Unibail-Rodamco, a commercial property investor, for $15.7 billion in a deal that was finalized in June 2018 – owns some of the most valuable malls in the United States. According to a recent report from commercial real estate research firm Green Street Advisors, URW falls within the top four mall companies in the US in terms of asset value.

Business Insider spoke to Jean-Marie Tritant, president of US operations at URW, who explained how the company looks to stay ahead of the pack and stave off the retail apocalypse:

Location

“Retail is about location, location, location,” Tritant said, adding that this is an extremely important factor as the mall concept comes under pressure.

“The focus of our group is to be in the best catchment area in the best cities in the Western world,” he added.

There are currently 32 Westfield malls in the US, located in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Transportation connections

caption Westfield Century City, Los Angeles. source Getty/anouchka

A good transit connection to the mall is crucial, especially given that many of these malls are located in urban areas where customers would not typically drive.

Tritant said that URW is currently working with local authorities to extend a train line to its Century City shopping center in Los Angeles.

Layout

caption Westfield Valencia Town Center, Santa Clarita, California. source Courtesy of Westfield

One of the biggest downfalls in a weaker mall is its linear layout.

A linear layout makes it harder for customers to see storefronts. To combat this, Westfield has tested out different layouts and formats depending on the area.

“When you are in a very dense urban area where the square foot is expensive, people enjoy being able to be in places where they can enjoy the space,” he said. This is why Westfield might look to add large spaces for people to hang around and socialize in.

Good signage

caption Westfield Century City, Los Angeles. source Getty/Al Seib

A lack of signage can hinder the customer experience.

It’s about “having something that is easy to walk around,” he said. “We work a lot on the customer journey, not only when you are in the mall but when you arrive at to the mall” to solve “pain points.”

Acoustics and aesthetic

caption Customers checking out the array of food choices at the Take A Bao restaurant in the upscale food court in Westfield Century City shopping mall. source Getty/Lawrence K. Ho

Acoustics and aesthetics are also important.

URW traces out the customer journey, arriving at the mall and walking around it, to experience the noises and sounds visitors would be exposed to.

This is especially important in some of the areas where customers might sit down for several hours.

A lot of food courts in other malls are noisy and unpleasant places to eat, Tritant said. URW works on both aesthetics and acoustics, which encourages consumers to spend longer there – and, therefore, more money there.

Investing in the details

caption The food court at Westfield Montgomery, formerly Montgomery Mall, in Bethesda, Md. source Getty/J.M. Eddins Jr. for The Washington Post

Thinking of the customer individually rather than as a crowd helps the company to look at aspects of the shopping experience that might seem trivial, Tritant said.

He used the bathrooms as examples of this. Bathrooms are typically created for a crowd and for intensive usage, he said. URW tries to make the bathrooms more comfortable and appealing so that the customer has a better impression of the mall overall.

As much entertainment as fashion

caption John Legend performs at Westfield World Trade Center, New York source Courtesy of Westfield

One of Westfield’s key strategies is to shift the focus from fashion and offer more entertainment and dining options as well as experiences.

“We have been ahead of the pack in terms of changing the retail mix,” Tritant said, adding that 70% of the new leases signed in 2018 were non-fashion concepts and more than 53% of its malls now have health and fitness services.

“We are changing the retail mix so there is much more in connection with the things that millennials are looking for,” he said.

This means scaling back on fashion and shifting the balance.

Experiences, such as concerts or pop-ups, also help to drive traffic to the mall and target more consumers.

Constantly assessing what works and what doesn’t

caption Terra at Westfield Century City, Los Angeles. source Courtesy of Westfield

URW has a target rotation rate for its stores: 10% per year, per mall. This refers to the number of relettings, or renewals of leases, divided by the number of stores. This enables it to bring new concepts to the mall and keep the offering fresh.

“That’s something we are working on every day,” he said. “You need to always be ahead of the pack, bring something new, have the latest concept; you need to have the new brand that is hot at the time.”

The company would either negotiate to end leases of underperforming tenants or work with these concepts to refresh stores.

Partnering with digitally native brands

caption Warby Parker. source Business Insider

As of the end of 2018, URW had opened 58 stores of digitally native brands such as Amazon Books, Peloton, Bonobos, and Warby Parker.

As these popular brands have limited stores in the US, they help to drive traffic to that mall.

“What we are seeing is that everyone needs omnichannel,” he said.

This means that not only do brick-and-mortar retailers need to be online, but that online-only brands need to also have a physical presence.

URW looks at the social buzz around these brands to determine whether they have enough brand awareness for brick-and-mortar stores to be successful.