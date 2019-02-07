The Westminster Dog Show winner from the year you were born

The 143rd Westminster Dog Show will be held on February 11 and 12, 2019, in New York City.

Many breeds have had a chance at the Best in Show award over the years, the wire fox terrier a regular favorite.

In 1913, Strathtay Prince Albert, an English bulldog, was the winner. In 2001, it was bichon frise Special Times Just Right.

The Westminster Dog Show is one of the biggest dog shows in the world. It was established in 1877 by the Westminster Kennel Club, and is the “oldest organization dedicated to the sport of purebred dogs.”

In honor of the upcoming 2019 show, we’ve found photos of the Best in Show winners throughout history.

Keep scrolling to see the “best” dogs of the past century.

1913: Strathtay Prince Albert, an English bulldog

caption Strathtay Prince Albert. source Wikimedia Commons

The New York Times called this pup “a solidly set, solemn-faced type of the breed.”

1915 and 1916: Matford Vic, a wire fox terrier

caption Matford Vic. source Wikimedia Commons

Matford Vic won the top honor back-to-back in both 1915 and 1916.

1917 and 1920: Conejo Wycollar Boy, a wire fox terrier

caption Conejo Wycollar Boy. source Wikimedia Commons

Conejo was described by The New York Times as an “aggressive terrier.”

1922: Boxwood Barkentine, an Airedale terrier

caption Boxwood Barkentine. source Wikimedia Commons

The American Kennel Club calls the Airedale terrier a “friendly, clever, [and] courageous” breed.

1945: Shieling’s Signature, a Scottish terrier

caption Shieling’s Signature. source William C. Shrout/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Three American presidents have had Scottish terriers: Roosevelt, Eisenhower and George W. Bush.

1955: Kippax Fearnought, an English bulldog

caption Kippax Fearnought. source Bettmann / Contributor

Even though they’re adorable, bulldogs’ smashed snouts make breathing difficult for them.

1956: Wilber White Swan, a toy poodle

caption Wilber White Swan. source Bill Quinn/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Wilber won Best in Show just 14 years after the American Kennel Club recognized toy poodles as a breed.

1964: Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth, a whippet

caption Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth. source Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Courtenay Fleetfoot took a portrait as fancy as his name.

1965: Carmichael’s Fanfare, a Scottish terrier

caption Carmichael’s Fanfare. source Bob Gomel/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

She didn’t actually respond to Carmichael’s Fanfare – her “real” name was Mamie.

1968: Stingray of Derryabah, a Lakeland terrier

caption Stingray of Derryabah. source H. William Tetlow/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Stingray was one of only two dogs in history to win both the Westminster Dog Show and Crufts – the two biggest dog shows in the world.

1970: Arriba’s Prima Donna, a boxer

“She is bringing elegance back to boxers,” said Anna Katherine Nicholas, that year’s judge.

1982: St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon, a Pekingese

caption St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon. source Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

St. Aubrey, or Lee Lee as she was known, retired the year after she won Best in Show.

1988: Great Elms Prince Charming II, a Pomeranian

caption Great Elms Prince Charming II. source Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Prince Charming was small enough to fit inside the trophy. Pomeranians can weigh as little as three pounds.

1996: Clussexx Country Sunrise, a clumber spaniel

caption Clussexx Country Sunrise. source JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

While the name comes from an estate in England, no one is sure where the clumber spaniel came from.

1997: Parsifal Di Casa Netzer, a standard schnauzer

Schnauzers come in three sizes: giant, standard, and miniature.

1998: Fairewood Frolic, a Norwich terrier

Fairewood Frolic, who went by Rocki, was two weeks pregnant at the time of her win.

1999: Loteki Supernatural Being, a Papillon

caption Loteki Supernatural Being. source Jon Gordon/Getty Images

Why the long name? According to the American Kennel Club, there are specific rules for naming your dog, including choosing both a kennel name and a litter name. You also much register each competing dog’s name, to ensure no overlap. So, Loteki Supernatural Being it is.

2000: Salilyn ‘N Erin’s Shameless, an English springer spaniel

What a mouthful – her call name, or actual name, was Samantha.

2001: Special Times Just Right, a bichon frise

Bichons frises, with their fluffy white coats, are among the most hypoallergenic dogs out there.

2002: Surrey Spice Girl, a miniature poodle

“She was gorgeous. Size, balance, coat, feet, movement, she had it all. She never took a wrong step,” said that year’s judge, W. Everett Dean Jr., about Surrey Spice Girl.

2003: Torums Scarf Michael, a Kerry blue terrier

caption Torums Scarf Michael. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Torums Scarf Michael, also known as Mike, won the Westminster Dog Show in 2003, solidifying his spot in history. He was, and still is, the only dog to have won the “Triple Crown” of dog shows: Westminster, Crofts, and the AKC/Eukanuba National Invitational.

2004: Darbydale’s All Rise Pouch Cove, a Newfoundland

caption Darbydale’s All Rise Pouch Cove. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

This gentle giant, better known as Josh, worked as a therapy dog after his big win.

2005: Kan-Point’s VJK Autumn Roses, a German shorthaired pointer

caption Kan-Point’s VJK Autumn Roses. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Autumn Roses, better known as Carlee, was the second-ever German shorthaired pointer – and she was descended from the first winner.

2006: Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid, a bull terrier

caption Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid. source STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

The American Kennel Club describes bull terriers as “playful, charming, and mischievous.”

2007: Felicity’s Diamond Jim, an English springer spaniel

caption Felicity’s Diamond Jim. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

“I had a lot of great dogs to choose from. But this one stood out. He had that look in his eye that said, ‘It’s my night.’ He had great temperament. It was an honor to judge him,” said judge Robert Indeglia.

2008: K-Run’s Park Me In First, a beagle

caption K-Run’s Park Me In First. source Joe Kohen/WireImage)

K-Run’s Park Me In First, aka Uno, was the first Westminster winner to visit the White House, when he met George W. Bush.

2009: Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee, a Sussex spaniel

caption Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee. source Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Stump, the call name of Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee, was the oldest winner of Westminster ever at age 10.

2010: Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot, a Scottish terrier

caption Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot. source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Roundtown Mercedes won over 100 top prizes.

2011: Foxcliffe Hickory Wind, a Scottish deerhound

caption Foxcliffe Hickory Wind. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Scottish deerhounds can reach over 100 pounds, making Foxcliffe one of the largest winners.

2012: Palacegarden Malachy, a Pekingese

caption Palacegarden Malachy. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club, Chinese legend states that the Buddha created the Pekingese dog by shrinking down a lion to dog-size. We can see the resemblance.

2013: Banana Joe V Tani Kazari, an Affenpinscher

caption Banana Joe V Tani Kazari. source STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

“This isn’t a breed you train. He’s like a human. You befriend him,” said Banana Joe’s handler, Ernesto Lara.

2014: Afterall Painting The Sky, a wire fox terrier

caption Afterall Painting The Sky. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Wire fox terriers have won Best in Show 14 times, more than any other breed.

2015: Tashtins Lookin’ For Trouble, a beagle

caption Tashtins Lookin’ For Trouble. source Dave Kotinsky/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you want to end up like this pup, affectionately called Miss P., it can cost an owner anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 to get their dog to Westminster.

2016: C.J., or Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey, a German shorthaired pointer

caption Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson sits beside German shorthaired pointer C.J. after he won Best in Show on February 16, 2016.

2017: Rumor Has It, a German shepherd

caption Rumor Has It. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Rumor welcomed a litter of eight puppies in August 2017.

2018: Belle Creek’s All I Care About Is Love, a bichon frise

caption Belle Creek’s All I Care About Is Love. source IMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

This good boy, who answers to Flynn, beat almost 3,000 dogs to win Best in Show.

