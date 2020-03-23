Why the most obvious possible name for the new park revealed in Sunday’s ‘Westworld’ might not be the right one

caption Stubbs and Bernard in the tech facility for “park for” in “Westworld.” source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld” season three, episode two, “The Winter Line.”

Sunday’s “Westworld” episode introduced the existence of “park four” – another Delos Destination park that includes knights, kings, queens, and dragons.

The original 1973 “Westworld” movie had a Medieval World. But we don’t think park four is Medieval World.

For starters, cocreators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously said the HBO show wouldn’t include Medieval World.

The inclusion of a “Game of Thrones” reference to Drogon makes us more inclined to call it “Fantasy World” instead.

In Sunday’s episode of “Westworld,” titled “The Winter Line,” the HBO series introduced yet another themed park to the set of Delos properties. Bernard and Stubbs walked through the tech facility for “park four,” where they saw hosts dressed like knights and lords and ladies – plus a dragon straight out of “Game of Thrones” (literally).

While speaking with “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy about the episode’s revelation, Insider asked if the new park was called either “Fantasy World” or “Medieval World.”

“I think that is subject to some speculation,” Nolan said. “We are, we are neither going to confirm or deny it, hence ‘park four.'”

While Nolan is holding back from confirming the park title, we can go ahead and have some fun speculating.

Nolan and Joy previously said both Medieval World and Roman World would not appear in ‘Westworld’

Back in 2016, when the first season of “Westworld” had just begun, Insider attended a New York Comic-Con panel featuring both Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

During the Q&A portion, a fan asked the two co-creators if Medieval World or Roman World (the two other themed parks in the original Crichton movie) existed in the show’s universe, too. At that point, the HBO series had only revealed one park: Westworld.

After pausing a moment, Nolan said: “I’ve been coming to New York Comic Con for seven years and I’ve never said a single thing of substance. They keep inviting me back but I’ve never answered a single question, not really. Does that answer?”

The audience laughed, understanding that he was clearly pleading the fifth in order to avoid spoilers. Joy then hesitantly raised her own microphone.

caption Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Thandie Newton at the 2016 New York Comic Con “Westworld” panel, attended by Insider. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

“I don’t want to get in trouble with him because he’s so cagey,” she said before trailing off into silence.

Nolan jumped back in, addressing the fan who asked the question.

“You said Roman World and Medieval World, right?”

The fan nodded.

“No.”

This makes us think park four is more likely ‘Fantasy World’

caption A couple inside the Medieval World in the 1973 “Westworld” movie. source MGM

At the time, we took this to mean that other worlds would be introduced – but neither of them would be “Roman” or “Medieval” themed.

If Nolan and Joy are sticking to that choice, then park four can’t be “Medieval World.” The presence of a Drogon in that scene is what makes us think it’s something more like “Fantasy World.” That would fit the theme of both knights and lords and ladies and magical creatures like dragons.

Of course, it’s also possible that Nolan and Joy changed their mind at some point in the last four years, and decided to go with “Medieval World” after all.

“Westworld” season three will continue next Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.