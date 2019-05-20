HBO dropped the new ‘Westworld’ trailer before the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale — and it takes the show in an unexpected direction

- source
- HBO/YouTube
- HBO dropped the first teaser trailer for the third season of “Westworld” before the “Game of Thrones” series finale Sunday night.
- The first two seasons took place in a Western-set playground populated by robots.
- This one appears to take place in the futuristic “real world” outside.
- It features Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad,” who meets Evan Rachel Woods’s character from the first two seasons.
- Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, and Marshawn Lynch also appear in the teaser.
- Watch the trailer below.
