Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inspired some of the best Halloween costumes this year

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

source
Getty

After WeWork spent the summer and fall in the news, some party-goers were inspired to dress as the company’s cofounder and former CEO Adam Neumann the weekend before Halloween.

Neumann has a fairly easy look to copy: he typically wears a t-shirt, blazer, and no shoes. People dressing as the former CEO got creative, incorporating his SoftBank bailout and making homemade “We” shirts. Instagram meme account Mrs. Dow Jones even brought in a glam squad to perfect Neumann’s hair.

Here are some of the best Adam Neumann costumes we’ve seen so far this Halloween season.

Some Halloween Neumanns joked about his reported $1.7 billion “golden parachute.”

At least one party had 4 Adam Neumanns, according to Bloomberg reporter Gillian Tan.

Adam Neumann and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes have been compared as charismatic founders who convinced investors to give them billions, so they make sense as a couple’s costume.

source
Twitter/@alexarena

Wall Street memer Mrs. Dow Jones even made an Adam Neumann costume tutorial, and brought in a beauty squad to get Neumann’s hair just right.

source
Haley Sacks