Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inspired some of the best Halloween costumes this year

source Getty

After WeWork spent the summer and fall in the news, some party-goers were inspired to dress as the company’s cofounder and former CEO Adam Neumann the weekend before Halloween.

Neumann has a fairly easy look to copy: he typically wears a t-shirt, blazer, and no shoes. People dressing as the former CEO got creative, incorporating his SoftBank bailout and making homemade “We” shirts. Instagram meme account Mrs. Dow Jones even brought in a glam squad to perfect Neumann’s hair.

Here are some of the best Adam Neumann costumes we’ve seen so far this Halloween season.

Some Halloween Neumanns joked about his reported $1.7 billion “golden parachute.”

Halloween costume winner goes to @paulmarvucic as Adam Neumann pic.twitter.com/ARY94AgwW8 — Andrew Brackin (@brackin) October 27, 2019

At least one party had 4 Adam Neumanns, according to Bloomberg reporter Gillian Tan.

Spotted in the wild: WeCostume. Two of four Adam Neumanns at the same Halloween party. Barefoot ???? $WE pic.twitter.com/O1pxoRhyIz — Gillian Tan (@GillianTan) October 26, 2019

Adam Neumann and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes have been compared as charismatic founders who convinced investors to give them billions, so they make sense as a couple’s costume.

I scam, therefore I am pic.twitter.com/ScZA3UdKxf — Alex Arena (@alexarena) October 27, 2019

Wall Street memer Mrs. Dow Jones even made an Adam Neumann costume tutorial, and brought in a beauty squad to get Neumann’s hair just right.