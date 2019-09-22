WeWork board members are talking about ousting CEO Adam Neumann amid IPO turmoil

Some board members at coworking startup WeWork aim to push out CEO Adam Neumann, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The board could meet this week and might discuss Neumann becoming WeWork’s nonexecutive chairman, the Journal reported.

According to the report, it was unclear how all of the company’s seven directors – a list that includes Adam Neumann himself – have sided.

Among the individuals who want Neumann out are officials linked to large WeWork backer SoftBank, the Journal reported. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son is in favor of ousting Neumann as CEO, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The New York Times also reported on Sunday that some board members and large investors are discussing potentially replacing Neumann, based on feedback from some major money managers. However, the Times reported that those conversations are so far informal.

This comes after controversy about how the company is run led it to shelve its IPO until later this year, an extremely unusual move.

As co-founder of WeWork, Neumann built the company to a coworking giant valued in the private markets at $47 billion. But the charismatic leader has also faced intense criticism about how he runs the company and his own dealings with it, including conflicts of interest, and a lack of investor interest led the company to postpone its IPO plans until later this year.

Neumann retains a strong hold over the company he helped start, and the Journal report notes that attempting to oust the billionaire businessman is a gamble, since he retains allies and has the power to fire the entire board.

A report from the New York Times on Sunday, meanwhile, said that some board members and large investors are speaking in private about potentially replacing Neumann, in light of feedback from some major money managers. However, the Times reported that those talks are currently informal.