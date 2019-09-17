WeWork bonds plummet the most on record after the company delays its IPO

“The We Co. is looking forward to our upcoming IPO, which we expect to be completed by the end of the year,” the company said in a Monday statement.

Investors fear the company’s postponed offering will endanger its ability to pay back its debt. The company needs to carry out an IPO before year’s end if it wants to receive a $6 billion credit facility contingent on a successful IPO, Bloomberg reported.

The IPO was set to be the second-biggest of 2019 after Uber’s $8.1 billion listing in May. WeWork was originally valued at $47 billion following a private fundraising round in January, but trimmed its public valuation to between $10 billion and $12 billion, according to Reuters.

The lowered target arrived after experts questioned the company’s profitability, market size, and position in the tech community.

WeWork was scheduled to begin its IPO roadshow as soon as this week.

