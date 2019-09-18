WeWork CEO Adam Neumann reportedly smoked weed with friends on a private jet to Israel — and the flight crew later found a ‘sizable chunk’ in a cereal box and recalled the plane

caption WeWork cofounders Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

WeWork cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann smoked weed on a Gulfstream G650 private jet to Israel last summer with friends, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The flight crew found a “sizable chunk” of weed “stuffed in a cereal box” on board after Neumann’s squad exited the aircraft.

The jet’s concerned owner recalled the aircraft after the discovery was made.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WeWork cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann smoked weed on a Gulfstream G650 private jet to Israel last summer with friends, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The flight crew found a “sizable chunk” of weed “stuffed in a cereal box” on board after Neumann’s squad exited the aircraft. The group had stowed away the extra weed for the return flight to New York, sources told the Journal.

The jet’s concerned owner recalled the aircraft after the discovery was made.

The We Company declined to comment on the report.

Read more: WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has a $4.1 billion net worth – Here’s how he spends his money

Neumann’s party-boy past is well-documented. Neumann told Baruch College’s graduating class in 2017 that when he first arrived in New York, he spent much of his time clubbing, “hitting on every girl in the city,” and trying to get rich, New York Magazine reported.

Now, Neumann is struggling to take WeWork parent The We Company public; its IPO has already been delayed after facing weak investor interest. The We Company is now considering a valuation in the range of $10 to $12 billion for its IPO – down from its $47 billion private valuation in January – according a report from Reuters.