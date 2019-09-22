WeWork is undergoing an exodus of top staffers. Here’s everyone who’s left the company this summer.

source Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

More than a dozen of WeWork‘s top officials have left the company in recent months amid reports of internal complaints and uncertainty surrounding its IPO plans.

The shared-workspace provider delayed its stock-market listing this week amid lacking interest and skepticism from investors.

WeWork is facing mounting scrutiny about its profitability, valuation, and eccentric CEO Adam Neumann.

Shared-workspace startup WeWork has seen a slew of its staff leave the company in recent months, with major departures almost every week for the past month.

The company’s initial public offering collapsed earlier this week due to a lack of investor interest that threatened its ability to raise the $3 billion necessary to unlock a $6 billion credit line, Reuters reported.

As WeWork faces increasing public scrutiny, former employees have opened up about the strange behavior and management style of CEO Adam Neumann. A new lawsuit accuses Neumann of instituting a “cultish” office culture, forcing employees to drink alcohol at a mandatory office summer camp, and unceremoniously firing employees with little to no notice.

Here’s an exhaustive list of every top WeWork official who left the company since this summer.

Wendy Silverstein, former chief investment officer of ARK real-estate fund

source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Last week, WeWork real-estate fund chief investment officer Wendy Silverstein resigned, The Real Deal reported.

During her time at WeWork, Silverstein served as the chief investment officer of ARK, the company’s investment fund launched in May that was meant to purchase properties to lease to WeWork.

Silverstein denied that her resignation was related to WeWork’s IPO troubles, citing a desire to spend more time caring for her elderly parents in an interview with The Real Deal.

Sarah Pontius, former head of real estate partnerships

source Reuters

This week, global head of real estate partnerships Sarah Pontius reached an agreement with WeWork to leave the company, a move also first reported by The Real Deal.

Pontius was tapped by WeWork in November to use the real estate connections she forged as a senior vice president at CBRE, according to Commercial Observer.

WeWork and Pontius declined media requests for comment at the time her departure was first reported.

Ted Stedem, former global head of business and financial operations

source Reuters

In August, Reuters reported that WeWork’s head of business and financial operations Ted Stedem was leaving the company for another job.

Stedem is now the chief financial officer at Panera Bread, according to his LinkedIn.

The news of Stedem’s departure from WeWork came a week after the firm published detailed financial statements for the first time in advance of its IPO bid, which showed a fast rate of revenue growth as well as huge losses.

Julie Rice, former chief brand officer

SoulCycle cofounder Julie Rice, who joined WeWork in November 2017 to build the company’s global brand, departed in August, according to WWD.

Rice framed her role at WeWork as increasing the company’s sense of global community and brand recognition.

Two top communications executives departed last month

source Original WeWork Building at 154 Grand Street in NYC’s SoHo.

As WeWork was gearing up for its IPO bid last month, two top communications officials left the company in quick succession, Business Insider reported.

Jennifer Skyler, the company’s first communications hire, and Dom McMullan, head of corporate communications, both departed over the summer.

Skyler has taken a job as chief corporate affairs officer at American Express, while McMullan has yet to announce his next move.

Nearly a dozen top HR officials have departed

source WeWork

WeWork has been bleeding HR officials, including nearly a dozen managers and leaders who left over the past year, according to The Information.

The departures included the department’s interim head, the senior director of talent acquisition, and the head of people strategy, and those leaving the company reportedly cited disagreements with Neumann.

Two of the departing HR officials filed sexual harassment claims with the company, and one alleged that executives ignored evidence she presented showing pay inequity between male and female employees, The Information reports.