16 wild details that reveal the lavish life of WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann

caption Rebekah and Adam Neumann are no longer billionaires, according to Forbes. source Ben Hider/Getty Images

Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the founding couple behind WeWork, left the coworking company after its disastrous IPO.

In March, Forbes estimated that Adam Neumann was worth $4.1 billion.

Since then, Forbes has downgraded the ousted WeWork CEO, estimating that he is no longer a billionaire.

Reports of the Neumanns’ real estate purchases, philanthropic pursuits, and lifestyle indicate a lavish, high-rolling existence.

Adam Neumann is no longer a billionaire.

Forbes, which estimated that the former WeWork CEO was worth around $4.1 billion in March, has since announced that the company’s disastrous IPO filing ensured that Neumann no longer has billions of dollars to his name.

But for a while, Neumann and his wife and WeWork cofounder, Rebekah, seemed at home in the jet-setting billionaire crowd.

Here’s a look inside the Neumanns’ lavish lifestyle.

The Neumanns reportedly own a $10.5 million Manhattan townhouse.

caption Adam Neumann. source Jackal Pan / Getty Images

The property is at the center of a rather expensive financial dispute, with contractors alleging that the couple has failed to fork over $1.1 million to cover unpaid bills.

caption The Neumanns’ townhouse is located in Greenwich Village. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The townhouse renovation project was reportedly set to cost $6.5 million originally.

caption Adam Neumann. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Of course, the townhouse isn’t the family’s only property.

caption Adam and Rebekah Neumann. source Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

WeWork’s founding couple also reportedly bought a $35 million property in Gramercy Park …

caption Adam Neumann. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

… as well as residences in Westchester County …

… and the Hamptons.

caption The Neumanns have a place out in the Hamptons. source Mario Ruiz/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Neumanns’ $21 million house in the San Francisco Bay Area even has a custom guitar-shaped room.

caption The family owns property in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On the commercial front, Adam Neumann also has his hand in at least $100 million worth of commercial property and startup investments.

caption Adam Neumann. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards

Some of Neumann’s more controversial moments also speak to a lavish lifestyle. The CEO reportedly once left a “sizable chunk” of weed on a Gulfstream G650 during a jaunt to Israel.

caption This is not Neumann’s Gulfstream G650. source Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.com

The ousted CEO also reportedly prompted WeWork to buy a $60 million G650. Employees told Business Insider that bedrooms and televisions were added to the company plane to accommodate the Neumanns.

caption Inside a G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

The Neumanns pledged to donate $1 billion in 10 years, with the now-irrelevant stipulation that, if they failed to fulfill that goal, they would lose a substantial degree of control over WeWork.

caption Rebekah Neumann. source Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

On the WeWork front, Neumann reportedly shelled out money for a party featuring tequila shots and Run DMC …

… minutes after talking about the necessity of cost-cutting layoffs.

caption A WeWork location in Chicago. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

WeWork employees told Business Insider that Neumann has a particular penchant for $140 Don Julio 1945 tequila.

source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

As CEO, Neumann was also chauffeured around in a Maybach car worth over $100,000 …

caption A Maybach Cabriolet. source Hollis Johnson

… and enjoyed an office “spa and ice bath,” Vanity Fair reported.

