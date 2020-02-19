WeWork’s $60 million private jet is now on the market — see inside the ultra-luxurious Gulfstream G650ER

caption The Gulfstream G650ER. source REUTERS/Aly Song

WeWork’s Gulfstream G650ER has been placed on the market for an unspecified price.

The 16-seat ultra-luxurious aircraft was extensively used by Neumann, according to employees, and was a divisive symbol during the peak of WeWork’s internal struggle between employees and management.

The jet was highly customized by WeWork for Neumann and included a conference table and private bedrooms, according to its listing on AvBuyer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Gulfstream G650ER that can be traced back to WeWork has appeared on the market for an unspecified price.

According to the aircraft listing website AvBuyer, the aircraft is one of less than 10 pre-owned G650ERs currently for sale, with WeWork only having the aircraft for just over a year before it listed.

Business Insider first reported that WeWork would be parting ways with the $60 million ultra-luxurious private jet in September amid scandals surrounding CEO Adam Neumann. Neumann used the plane extensively to crisscross the globe and would hold business meetings on the plane while also personalizing it for his family’s use.

The plane eventually became a symbol of the lavish spending of Neumann that caused division within the company. Upon learning of the purchase, which debunked what WeWork employees had been told about company resources, employees soon began to gripe that the company was able to purchase the jet but not give them raises and bonuses.

Through the online listing doesn’t list the aircraft’s tail number, it does list its serial number, which matches up with a Gulfstream G650ER with tail number N1872 in the Federal Aviation Administration’s aircraft registry. The aircraft’s official owner is listed as Bank of Utah Trustee, but an FCC aircraft callsign search for N1872 reveals the license was for 1872 was issued to WeWork Management LLC.

WeWork declined to comment on the listing.

Gulfstream is a leader in private jet manufacturing with its iconic series of wide-cabin aircraft with the G650ER being one of Gulfstream’s most luxurious aircraft to date.

Take a look inside the aircraft type:

The G650ER is one of Gulfstream’s flagship aircraft thanks to its size, speed, and range.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty

With seating for up to 19 passengers and customization of up to four living areas, the G650ER is a veritable apartment in the sky with capabilities matched by very few aircraft.

caption Two Gulfstream G650s source ARND WIEGMANN/Reuters

Source: Gulfstream

Neumann’s G650ER sat 16 passengers with multiple compartments divided by bulkheads with electric doors.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: AvBuyer

The plane was purchased new, which goes for around $60 million, in 2018. While the jet’s price is not advertised, the cheapest used G650ER on AvBuyer’s site is currently listed at just under $50 million.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and AvBuyer

The G650ER has a range of 7,500 nautical miles and is able to connect city pairs including New York and Beijing without stopping. It broke the record for the longest business jet flight when it flew from Singapore to Tucson nonstop, flying over 8,000 nautical miles.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: Gulfstream

The range of the aircraft is so extensive that a separate compartment is built-in so an additional crew member can be flying onboard or the crew can rest on long-haul flights. WeWork’s aircraft didn’t have this feature, however.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: AvBuyer

The G650ER featured a conference table with two-seats on each side, ideal for the business meetings that Neumann was holding on the plane.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: AvBuyer

The plane also features multiple in-flight entertainment screens, which WeWork employees told Business Insider were customized with Apple TV and stocked with kid-friendly movies for Adam Neumann’s family. The aircraft featured one 32-inch monitor, two 26-inch monitors, 12-inch monitors at most of the seats, XM satellite radio, and Ka-Band satellite WiFi.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and AvBuyer

Additional screens line the forward and rear cabin dividers, where movies can be played. The feed for one of the three exterior cameras that the jet features can also be accessed.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: AvBuyer

Neumann put over 400 hours on the plane with 131 landings, with the aircraft being photographed in such locations as Miami, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: AvBuyer

WeWork employees also reported that Neumann had two bedrooms installed on the aircraft, with the aircraft listing mentioning the aircraft features two divans and a rear stateroom.

caption A Gulfstream G650. source Alex Davies / Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and AvBuyer

The cockpit of the G650ER, exterior cameras and sensors allow for pilots to see through the clouds with synthetic vision and a heads-up display similar to that found in military aircraft, making it one of the most technologically advanced private jets in the sky.