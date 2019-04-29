WeWork confidentially filed to go public

The We Company, better known as WeWork, announced that it had submitted its draft registration to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The We Company, better known as WeWork, announced that it had submitted its draft registration to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The coworking startup initially submitted its Form S-1 with the SEC in December 2018, according to a press release.

WeWork rebranded as The We Company in January in an effort to expand beyond commercial office rentals.

Softbank, the Japanese conglomerate, has invested some $10 billion in The We Company – most recently, in January, at a valuation said to be about $47 billion.

According to a recent financial report viewed by Business Insider, The We Company doubled both its revenue and losses in 2018, with $1.82 billion in revenue and $1.93 billion in net loss. That same report also said international growth accounted for more than 40% of revenue by the second half of 2018, up from 28% in the first quarter of 2017.

The We Company recently acquired Managed by Q to increase access to office and administrative services for its 401,000 commercial members in its 425 locations.