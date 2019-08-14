WeWork IPO reveals company loaned millions to CEO Adam Neumann and other company execs

WeWork loaned $7 million to CEO Adam Neumann in 2016, the company revealed in its initial public offering paperwork.

Neumann paid back the loan in full in November 2017.

The revelation comes after a report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Neumann had purchased buildings and leased them to WeWork – raising questions about whether or not doing so was a conflict of interest.

WeWork, the buzzy office coworking company that just publicly revealed its paperwork for initial public offering on Wednesday, loaned millions of dollars to CEO Adam Neumann and other executives over the course of several years, the firm’s S-1 document shows.

The company loaned $7 million to Neumann in June 2016, which he paid back in full in cash in November 2017.

In addition to loaning Neumann millions, WeWork also issued loans to top executives and board members Lew Frankfort, Jen Berrent, and Artie Minson in the amounts of $6.3 million, $5.2 million, $4.6 million, and $3 million respectively. All of the loans have been repaid, but approximately $0.6 million of the loan to Minson was forgiven. Those loans were outstanding as of December 31, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and June 30 2019.

The company also issued loans to We Holdings LLC, of which Neumann is a managing member, for $10.4 million in May 2013 and $15 million in February 2014. We Holdings LLC is a related entity of the We Company.

Neumann also has a personal line of credit of up to $500 million with UBS, JPMorgan Chase, and Credit Suisse, which is secured by shares of the We Company’s Class B common stock he owns.

The filing also revealed that JPMorgan Chase made loans and extended credit to Neumann totaling $97.5 million across various lending products, including mortgages secured by personal property. But none of these lending products are backed by shares of Neumann’s stock in the company.

WeWork’s IPO has been one of the most anticipated market debuts of the year. The company, valued at $47 billion, is the most highly valued company to file for an initial public offering since ride-hailing giant Uber made its market debut in May.

The paperwork provided a first glimpse into the company’s financials, revealing that it lost $429 million on $436 million in revenue in 2016. It also lost $890 million on $886 million in revenue the following year, and in 2018 it lost $1.6 billion on $1.8 billion in revenue.

WeWork’s IPO and the details about its financials – including the money it’s loaned Neumann and other top executives – come after a report from The Wall Street Journal revealed earlier this year that the CEO had purchased buildings in New York and San Jose and leased them to WeWork.

Neumann is said to have made millions in the process, according to the Journal. While WeWork told the Journal at the time that all the deals were reviewed and approved by the company’s board of directors and disclosed to investors, the report also suggested that investors were concerned about the dealings posing a conflict of interest.

Neumann also cashed out $700 million ahead of the company’s IPO, the Journal reported in July, which was an unusual move considering most founders typically wait until after going public to do so.