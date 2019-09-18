WeWork’s collapsed IPO has reportedly tanked a $112 million London property deal

The collapse of WeWork’s IPO scuttled the $112 million sale of a London property leased mostly to the shared-workspace provider, according to Bloomberg.

A separate $1.1 billion deal to buy WeWork Waterloo and Shell’s headquarters in London is also under threat, Bloomberg said.

WeWork shelved its IPO due to a lack of interest from investors, who have questioned the shared-workspace provider’s business model and valuation and expressed doubts about CEO Adam Neumann.

Read all of BI’s WeWork coverage here.

The collapse of WeWork’s IPO scuttled the $112 million sale of a London property leased mostly to the shared-workspace provider, according to Bloomberg. A $1.1 billion deal to buy WeWork Waterloo and Shell’s London headquarters is also under threat, Bloomberg said.

WeWork delayed its stock-market debut due to a lack of interest from investors, who have questioned the shared-workspace provider’s business model and valuation and expressed doubts about CEO Adam Neumann. The group slashed its targeted public valuation by more than half and announced changes to its governance, but still failed to secure enough support to pursue a Nasdaq listing.

The backlash to WeWork’s planned float spurred Sidra Capital, a Saudi Arabian investment group, to withdraw from a deal to buy 70 Wilson Street in Shoreditch, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Singapore-based Bright Ruby Resources has halted talks to buy WeWork Waterloo and a connected building leased to Shell, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations. It’s unclear what impact WeWork’s delayed IPO had on the discussions, Bloomberg’s sources said.

WeWork Waterloo – previously known as Two Southbank Place – is a 280,000-square-foot space that features a skate ramp, arcade games, and a library in its lobby, Bloomberg said. It is the largest coworking space in the world and boasts views of the London Eye, Big Ben, and the Thames, according to WeWork’s website. Its tenants include HSBC, which agreed to lease 1,135 of its desks in June, according to the Financial Times.

70 Wilson Street is a 71,000-square-foot space where WeWork members can get massages and take part in meditation and pilates, according to WeWork’s website.

WeWork temporarily slowed its growth in London after the Brexit referendum to boost occupancy and give it greater pricing power, the group said in its IPO filing. It has now “resumed more rapid growth” in the city, and its London occupancy rate stood at 93% as of June 1, WeWork said.

Property developer Almacantar was the seller of WeWork Waterloo and the Shell building, while asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments was selling 70 Wilson Street.