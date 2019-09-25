WeWork is reportedly unlikely to go public this year — and thousands of layoffs could be coming

caption WeWork co-CEOs Artie Minson (left) and Sebastian Gunningham. source We Company; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The embattled WeWork is reportedly unlikely to go public this year after a disastrous month that came to head when the company replaced its CEO this week.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that the co-working company probably won’t publicly list its shares this year as originally planned. WeWork initially filed its IPO paperwork in August, kicking off a swift fall from grace in which the company, once privately valued at $47 billion, is now reportedly seeking a public valuation as low as $10 billion.

Since its IPO paperwork was released, scrutiny was placed on the company’s massive losses and on its CEO Adam Neumann’s questionable business dealings, drug and alcohol use, and conflicts of interest. WeWork made some changes in an attempt to right its IPO, but the company announced earlier this month it was delaying its IPO, but was still expecting to list its shares by the end of the year. Then on Tuesday, Neumann said he had become a “significant distraction” to WeWork’s IPO plans, and announced he was stepping down from his position as CEO in the company’s “best interest.”

Read more: WeWork’s had a terrible month, and now CEO Adam Neumann is stepping down – here’s everything that has happened since the embattled company filed to go public

The Wall Street Journal report details Neumann’s final days as head of WeWork. While some on the company’s board of directors pushed to oust Neumann, the WeWork cofounder had the support of many of them “as of Friday and into the weekend,” according to the Journal. However, by Sunday, some of Neumann’s biggest allies on the board reportedly told him they were pushing for his departure, echoing concerns from SoftBank, the Japanese firm that has injected billions into WeWork.

Replacing Neumann as CEO are two current WeWork executives who will serve as co-CEOs: Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson. The Journal reports that the two CEOs are considering “a few thousand” layoffs at WeWork in order to help cut costs ahead of an IPO. WeWork declined to comment.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, the co-CEOs said they would “closely review all aspects” of the company, and said to expect “difficult decisions ahead.”