Adam Neumann’s wife is one of 3 people who would choose WeWork’s next CEO if he dies or is unable to work

WeWork included a plan for succession in its IPO filing on Wednesday, and it involves CEO Adam Neumann’s “strategic thought partner,” wife Rebekah Neumann.

The plan puts Rebekah Neumann at the helm of a committee with two board members charged with selecting a new CEO in the case Adam is permanently disabled or deceased anytime within 10 years of the IPO’s completion.

Rebekah is a cofounder, as well as chief brand and impact officer, of WeWork. She is also the founder and CEO of WeGrow, the “conscious entrepreneurial school” for children ages 2 to 11 under the We Company umbrella.

WeWork, the co-working space startup with a $47 billion valuation, publicly filed for its IPO on Wednesday morning, and it gave us the best look yet inside the company – including the role CEO Adam Neumann’s wife Rebekah plays in the company.

WeWork’s filing includes a game plan for the succession of its next CEO in the case “Adam is permanently disabled or decreased during the ten-year period commencing upon the completion of this offering.”

The plan puts Rebekah Neumann at the helm. She would be one of a two or three-member committee, including board members Bruce Dunlevie and Steve Langman, who would select the new CEO. The committee’s decision must be unanimous in order to appoint a new CEO.

If neither Dunlevie nor Langman is serving on the board of directors at that point, Rebekah would select one to two alternate board members. If both Rebekah and Adam are unable to participate in the selection, the trustee of their estate will step into Rebekah’s shoes as far as selection decisions, according to the filing.

Assuming Adam is able to serve as CEO of WeWork for the next decade without interruption, the filing says he will propose a succession plan by the third anniversary of the company’s completed IPO. The next CEO will take over 10 years after the IPO is completed.

“Rebekah has been a strategic thought partner to Adam since our founding and has actively shaped the mission and strategy of The We Company and its global impact agenda, as well as being the primary voice and leading advocate for the We brand,” the filing reads. The filing discloses that WeWork has never paid Rebekah a salary, and that Adam no longer earns a salary – he received no salary in 2018, and only was paid $1 in 2017. WeWork’s public filing reveals the company’s spiraling losses. During 2016, WeWork lost $429 million on $436 million in revenue. The following year, that loss increased to $890 million on $886 million in revenue. For the full year 2018, WeWork lost $1.6 billion on $1.8 billion in revenue. Most recently, for the first six months of 2019, the firm posted a loss of $690 million on $1.5 billion in revenue.