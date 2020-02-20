WeWork just announced a new COO in its first major hire under new CEO

caption FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco source Reuters

WeWork named former Ernst & Young executive Shyam Gidumal as its new chief operating officer on Thursday.

The move marks the company’s first major executive appointment under new CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

WeWork has hired Gidumal as COO after it tapped its head of international operations for the same role back in April.

The company is also expected to make further changes to its top management under the CEO.

“Shyam has been an invaluable partner to me for many years during critical business inflection points, helping to focus operations and organizations including at Vornado, and repositioning companies for effective growth,” Mathrani said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to add to the WeWork senior leadership team,” he added.

A former partner at Boston Consulting Group, Gidumal previously served as a partner and principal at Ernst & Young, where he led the retail and consumer products market segment.

The latest appointments are part of a broader top-level management overhaul at WeWork, which recently was forced to abandon its much-hyped public debut and oust its CEO and founder Adam Neumann.

The move comes after WeWork tapped Eugen Miropolski, who previously oversaw the company’s presence in Europe and Asia, to be its COO last April, as Recode reported at the time. Miropolski is going back to his previous role of working in international operations for the company, a source familiar with the situation told Business Insider. A WeWork spokesperson declined to comment further.

WeWork is also soon expected to hire a new chief financial officer, according to a source directly familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)