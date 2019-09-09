WeWork’s biggest outside shareholder, SoftBank, is reportedly asking for the IPO to be put on hold because investors don’t seem interested

A WeWork spokesperson told Business Insider: “The company is in a quiet period and will politely decline to comment.”

WeWork could cut the valuation for its IPO to under $20 billion, and may even postpoine the offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The company had been valued at $47 billion in its last fundraising round.

The company is planning to launch an investor roadshow this week to drum up interest in the offering, the Journal reported. WeWork’s underwriters are also planning to meet with investors to discuss possible changes to ensure a successful IPO, the newspaper said.

SoftBank and its Saudi-backed Vision Fund have invested more than $10 billion in WeWork, according to the Financial Times report.

This story is developing…