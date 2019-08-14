WEBINAR: We take you inside the WeWork S-1 ahead of its IPO

caption WeWork CEO Adam Neumann. source Getty

WeWork just filed for its highly anticipated S-1 on Wednesday, providing the first in-depth look at the controversial coworking company’s financials.

It’ll be the most highly valued startup to go public since Uber in May. But that may give investors pause. Uber – as well as Lyft and Slack, the other giant startups that debuted this year – have fared poorly since going public, trading below their offering prices.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the $47 billion co-working company, from concerns around how its business model might fare in a recession, to the role of its controversial CEO Adam Neumann, to the rise of competitors like Industrious and Convene.