One of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes erupts, sending plumes of smoke into the air

caption DigitalGlobe via Getty Images satellite image of Whakaari, White Island, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand. source DigitalGlobe via Getty Images via Getty Images

One of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes erupted on Monday afternoon local time, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the volcano on Whakaari, also known as White Island, began erupting at 2:15 p.m.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that about 100 people were believed to have been on the island when the volcano erupted, according to The Herald.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or damages from the eruption.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of New Zealand’s most active volcanos erupted on Monday afternoon local time, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

According to New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency, the eruption was occurring in Whakaari, also known as White Island, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island.

The agency said at around 3:20 p.m. that the immediate vicinity of the volcano remains hazardous.

According to GNS Science, a New Zealand consultancy firm, White Island has been New Zealand’s most continuously active volcano for the last 40 years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that about 100 people were believed to have been on the island when the volcano erupted, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“All our thoughts are with those affected at this stage,” Ardern said after a cabinet meeting.

According to The Herald, the eruption began around 2:15 p.m. local time. A cruise ship was visiting the island today, it added.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.