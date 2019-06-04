What a 1,500-square-foot home costs in 25 major cites around the US

caption San Jose’s median home value for 1,500-square-foot houses is the second highest, ringing in at almost $856,000. source Shutterstock

A standard 1,500-square-foot single-family home can range in price, depending on location.

We teamed up with Trulia to find out the median home value of a 1,500-square-foot house in the 25 most populous cities in the US.

According to Trulia’s data, a 1,500-square-foot home can cost as little as $47,000 or as high as $1.3 million.

A standard 1,500-square-foot home can be extremely affordable – or wildly expensive – depending upon location.

We teamed up with Trulia to find the median home value of similarly-sized houses in the 25 most populous cities in the US, from notoriously-expensive New York City to Indianapolis and Columbus, two of the most affordable cities for millennials to buy a home. The most expensive city on the list, perhaps unsurprisingly, is San Francisco. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Katie Canales shows that even a “fixer” home will sell for over half of a million dollars.

We looked at the most populous cities using data from the National League of Cities, and ordered them from lowest to highest median home value for a 1,500-square-foot house.

Keep reading for a look at what a 1,500-square-foot home will cost in the 25 most populous US cities:

25. Detroit, Michigan

caption A view of downtown Detroit. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

1,500-square-foot median home value: $47,241

24. Memphis, Tennessee

caption The Memphis skyline. source Shutterstock

1,50-square-foot median home value: $83,135

23. El Paso, Texas

caption A view of El Paso, Texas. source cht725/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $116,098

22. Indianapolis, Indiana

caption The Indianapolis skyline. source Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $118,454

21. San Antonio, Texas

caption An aerial view of San Antonio. source f11photo/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $142,995

20. Dallas, Texas

caption A view of Dallas, Texas. source Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $144,641

19. Fort Worth, Texas

caption Downtown Fort Worth, Texas skyline on a sunny afternoon. source bobcooltx/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $144,918

18. Houston, Texas

caption An aerial view of Houston and some of its surrounding neighborhoods. source Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography

1,500-square-foot median home value: $146,466

17. Jacksonville, Florida

caption The Jacksonville skyline. source Shutterstock / Sean Pavone

1,500-square-foot median home value: $149,708

16. Charlotte, North Carolina

1,500-square-foot median home value: $154,033

15. Columbus, Ohio

caption Downtown Columbus, Ohio. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $156,940

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption The Philadelphia skyline. source f11photo/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $162,318

13. Baltimore, Maryland

caption Baltimore, Maryland. source Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $164,297

12. Louisville, Kentucky

caption Louisville’s skyline. source f11photo/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $172,727

11. Nashville, Tennessee

caption A look at Nashville, Tennessee. source f11photo/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $203,259

10. Phoenix, Arizona

caption Phoenix, Arizona. source Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $205,850

9. Chicago, Illinois

caption A view of Chicago’s highrises. source Pedro Lastra/Unsplash

1,500-square-foot median home value: $261,126

8. Austin, Texas

caption Downtown Austin, Texas. source RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $270,263

7. San Diego, California

caption San Diego. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $577,756

6. Boston, Massachusetts

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Flickr/Wally Gobetz

1,500-square-foot median home value: $588,878

5. Los Angeles, California

caption A look at the Los Angeles skyline. source Getty/David McNew

1,500-square-foot median home value: $588,878

4. New York, New York

caption A view of Manhattan in New York City. source Shutterstock/littlenystock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $625,931

3. Seattle, Washington

caption Seattle’s skyline. source Jason Redmond/Reuters

1,500-square-foot median home value: $689,917

2. San Jose, California

caption An aerial view of San Jose and some of its surrounding neighborhoods. source Shutterstock

1,500-square-foot median home value: $855,973

1. San Francisco, California

caption The Golden Gate Bridge rises above a neighborhood of tightly packed homes in the Richmond District in San Francisco, California. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

1,500-square-foot median home value: $1,292,566

