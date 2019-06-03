What a $250,000 home looks like in 25 major US cities

caption A $250,000 home for sale in Phoenix, Arizona. source Courtesy of Trulia

A $250,000 home can range from a small city condo to a house in a spacious suburban culdesac.

We teamed up with Trulia to see what a $250,00 home looks like in the 25 most populous cities in the US.

With $250,000, you can buy a sprawling suburban home in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. In San Jose and Los Angeles, you can buy a mobile home.

We teamed up with Trulia to look at similarly-priced homes in the 25 most populous cities in the US, from notoriously-expensive San Francisco to Indianapolis and Columbus, two of the most affordable cities for millennials to buy a home. The most populous city, New York, is also the priciest. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower shows the Big Apple is even getting too expensive for millionaires.

We ordered cities based on population data from the National League of Cities, in order from least to greatest. When possible, we looked at single-family homes over apartments and condos. In addition, some cities’ markets only listed homes slightly higher or lower than $250,000.

It’s also important to note that even within the same city, the cost of living can vary significantly from neighborhood to neighborhood – but these photos should give you a better idea of what a quarter million dollars will get you in 25 major US cities.

Keep reading for a look at what a $250,000 home looks like in the 25 most populous US cities:

25. Seattle, Washington

caption The exterior of a condo building in Seattle. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $239,000Type: Two-Bedroom Condo Size: 682 square-feet, $350/square-foot Neighborhood: Marina District, Des Moines

24. Boston, Massachusetts

caption A two-bedroom condo in Boston. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $243,395Type: Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 871 square-feet ($423/square-foot) Neighborhood: North Dorchester

23. Baltimore, Maryland

caption A single-family home in Baltimore. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $245,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,124 square-feet ($115/square-foot) Neighborhood: Westfield

22. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

caption A home in the Nashville area. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,756 square-feet ($142/square-foot) Neighborhood: Percy Priest Woods

21. Memphis, Tennessee

caption A three-bedroom home in Memphis. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $245,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,942 square-feet ($126/square-foot) Neighborhood: East Memphis-Colonial Yorkshire

20. El Paso, Texas

caption A 3,052-square-foot home in El Paso. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 3,052 square-feet ($82/square-foot) Neighborhood: Northwest

19. Detroit, Michigan

caption A Detroit home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $275,000 Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,022 square-feet ($136/square-foot) Neighborhood: Woodbridge

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

caption A home in the Steele Creek neighborhood of Charlotte. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,144 square-feet ($117/square-foot) Neighborhood: Steele Creek

17. Louisville-Jefferson, Kentucky

caption A home in Louisville-Jefferson. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,580 square-feet ($97/square-foot) Neighborhood: N/A

16. Fort Worth, Texas

caption The exterior of a Fort Worth home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,280 square-feet ($110/square-foot) Neighborhood: Villages of Woodland Springs

15. Columbus, Ohio

caption A 2,030-square-foot home in Columbus. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000 Type: Three-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,030 square-feet ($123/square-foot) Neighborhood: Old Town East

14. Austin, Texas

caption An Austin home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,883 square-feet ($133/square-foot) Neighborhood: Harris Branch

13. San Francisco, California

caption A one-bedroom San Francisco condo. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 540 square-feet ($463/square-foot) Neighborhood: Cathedral Hill

12. Jacksonville, Florida

caption A three-bedroom Jacksonville home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, 1.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,909 square-feet ($131/square-foot) Neighborhood: Murray Hill

11. Indianapolis, Indiana

caption An Indianapolis home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $249,900Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,941 square-feet ($129/square-foot) Neighborhood: Allisonville

10. San Jose, California

caption A manufactured home in San Jose. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Manufactured Home Size: 1,440 square-feet ($167/square-foot) Neighborhood: Fairgrounds

9. Dallas, Texas

caption A 1,582-square-foot Dallas home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,582 square-feet ($158/square-foot) Neighborhood: Southwest Dallas

8. San Diego, California

caption A San Diego condo. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $260,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 510 square-feet ($510/square-foot) Neighborhood: Normal Heights

7. San Antonio, Texas

caption A 3-bedroom home in San Antonio. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,361 square-feet ($106/square-foot) Neighborhood: Ridge of Silverado Hill

6. Phoenix, Arizona

caption The exterior of a Phoenix home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,772 square-feet ($4/square-foot) Neighborhood: Anthem

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption A multi-family home in the Pennypack neighborhood of Philadelphia. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Multi-Family Home Size: 1,164 square-feet ($215/square-foot) Neighborhood: Pennypack

4. Houston, Texas

caption A Houston home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,005 square-feet ($125/square-foot) Neighborhood: Clear Lake

3. Chicago, Illinois

caption Inside a Chicago residence. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 875 square-feet ($286/square-foot) Neighborhood: Gold Coast

2. Los Angeles, California

caption A Los Angeles home. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $249,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Manufactured Home Size: 559 square-feet ($445/square-foot) Neighborhood: Eagle Rock

1. New York

caption The interior of a New York City co-op. source Courtesy of Trulia

Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Coop Size: 500 square-feet ($500/square-foot) Neighborhood: East Harlem