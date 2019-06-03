What a $250,000 home looks like in 25 major US cities

- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
- A $250,000 home can range from a small city condo to a house in a spacious suburban culdesac.
- We teamed up with Trulia to see what a $250,00 home looks like in the 25 most populous cities in the US.
With $250,000, you can buy a sprawling suburban home in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. In San Jose and Los Angeles, you can buy a mobile home.
We teamed up with Trulia to look at similarly-priced homes in the 25 most populous cities in the US, from notoriously-expensive San Francisco to Indianapolis and Columbus, two of the most affordable cities for millennials to buy a home. The most populous city, New York, is also the priciest. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower shows the Big Apple is even getting too expensive for millionaires.
We ordered cities based on population data from the National League of Cities, in order from least to greatest. When possible, we looked at single-family homes over apartments and condos. In addition, some cities’ markets only listed homes slightly higher or lower than $250,000.
It’s also important to note that even within the same city, the cost of living can vary significantly from neighborhood to neighborhood – but these photos should give you a better idea of what a quarter million dollars will get you in 25 major US cities.
Keep reading for a look at what a $250,000 home looks like in the 25 most populous US cities:
25. Seattle, Washington
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $239,000Type: Two-Bedroom Condo Size: 682 square-feet, $350/square-foot Neighborhood: Marina District, Des Moines
24. Boston, Massachusetts
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $243,395Type: Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 871 square-feet ($423/square-foot) Neighborhood: North Dorchester
23. Baltimore, Maryland
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $245,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,124 square-feet ($115/square-foot) Neighborhood: Westfield
22. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,756 square-feet ($142/square-foot) Neighborhood: Percy Priest Woods
21. Memphis, Tennessee
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $245,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,942 square-feet ($126/square-foot) Neighborhood: East Memphis-Colonial Yorkshire
20. El Paso, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 3,052 square-feet ($82/square-foot) Neighborhood: Northwest
19. Detroit, Michigan
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $275,000 Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,022 square-feet ($136/square-foot) Neighborhood: Woodbridge
18. Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,144 square-feet ($117/square-foot) Neighborhood: Steele Creek
17. Louisville-Jefferson, Kentucky
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,580 square-feet ($97/square-foot) Neighborhood: N/A
16. Fort Worth, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,280 square-feet ($110/square-foot) Neighborhood: Villages of Woodland Springs
15. Columbus, Ohio
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000 Type: Three-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,030 square-feet ($123/square-foot) Neighborhood: Old Town East
14. Austin, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,883 square-feet ($133/square-foot) Neighborhood: Harris Branch
13. San Francisco, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 540 square-feet ($463/square-foot) Neighborhood: Cathedral Hill
12. Jacksonville, Florida
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, 1.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,909 square-feet ($131/square-foot) Neighborhood: Murray Hill
11. Indianapolis, Indiana
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $249,900Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,941 square-feet ($129/square-foot) Neighborhood: Allisonville
10. San Jose, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Manufactured Home Size: 1,440 square-feet ($167/square-foot) Neighborhood: Fairgrounds
9. Dallas, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Four-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,582 square-feet ($158/square-foot) Neighborhood: Southwest Dallas
8. San Diego, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $260,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 510 square-feet ($510/square-foot) Neighborhood: Normal Heights
7. San Antonio, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,361 square-feet ($106/square-foot) Neighborhood: Ridge of Silverado Hill
6. Phoenix, Arizona
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000 Type: Four-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 1,772 square-feet ($4/square-foot) Neighborhood: Anthem
5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Multi-Family Home Size: 1,164 square-feet ($215/square-foot) Neighborhood: Pennypack
4. Houston, Texas
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: Three-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom Single-Family Home Size: 2,005 square-feet ($125/square-foot) Neighborhood: Clear Lake
3. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Condo Size: 875 square-feet ($286/square-foot) Neighborhood: Gold Coast
2. Los Angeles, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $249,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Manufactured Home Size: 559 square-feet ($445/square-foot) Neighborhood: Eagle Rock
1. New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Price: $250,000Type: One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Coop Size: 500 square-feet ($500/square-foot) Neighborhood: East Harlem
