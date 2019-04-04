Here’s what a chef at a top-rated restaurant eats in a typical day

caption Kevin Dubel (not pictured) is a chef at a high-end restaurant. source Owen Franken/Getty

Although they prepare gourmet meals at work, not all high-end chefs cook upscale meals for themselves at home.

For Kevin Dubel, chef de cuisine at Becca Restaurant, what he decides to eat in a day comes down to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

He told INSIDER that in a typical day he usually sticks to quick and simple meals that have a few gourmet touches.

On a typical day of work, top chefs are accustomed to using the finest ingredients to make gourmet meals for their guests. And although they serve up high-end dishes at work, chefs don’t always cook intricate meals for themselves once they get home.

To find out what a chef at a high-rated restaurant eats in a day, INSIDER spoke to Kevin Dubel, the chef de cuisine at Becca Restaurant at The Cavalier Hotel, a top-rated restaurant with an AAA Four-Diamond Rating that has been ranked by TripAdvisor as one of America’s top 25 romantic restaurants.

Here’s what Chef Dubel said he typically eats in a day.

Chef Dubel said he usually starts his day with vitamins, caffeine, and juice

On a typical weekday, Chef Dubel said his breakfast includes a multivitamin and a probiotic supplement that he takes with a big glass of water. He said he follows that with either a cold brew or an iced latte and, when he gets to work, he drinks a glass of grapefruit juice.

Sometimes his breakfast also includes cereal – on this day, he had a bowl of Special K Red Berries. He said if it was his day off, he’d probably eat a pastry or an egg sandwich from a nearby shop.

He said instead of having a big lunch, he usually snacks on a simple salad or some hummus

“Lunch is a meal I don’t often eat. At work it’s whatever I can make quickly – a bit of snacking on leftover tea sandwiches,” Chef Dubel said. He said snacks, such as hummus or a small salad, help keep him full until it is time for dinner.

On this day, his salad consisted of curry chicken, avocado, romaine lettuce, sprouted hemp seeds, and lime. But he said that if this had been his day off, he probably would’ve replaced his lunch with a late breakfast.

Chef Dubel said his dinner typically includes a rice bowl topped with meat and seasonal vegetables

For a typical dinner, Chef Dubel said he likes to keep things quick and simple by cooking up a big batch of rice at the start of the week. He said he uses this batch to make rice bowls throughout the week – and they typically consist of veggies and organic chicken or short-rib.

“This is a one-pan meal. Just throw your meat in a pan, get some color on it, start adding vegetables accordingly, and finish with some rice and sauce it if you want,” Chef Dubel told INSIDER. “I also have a variety of pickled vegetables and ferments in my refrigerator all the time to bring those rice bowls to the next level and, of course, any seasonal vegetables I can get a hold of.”

On this day, he loaded up his basmati-rice bowl with chicken andouille sausage, bok choy, radish, and onions.

When he has a day off, Chef Dubel said he usually heads to a local restaurant to enjoy a nice dinner

“I may venture out to a local restaurant and enjoy a nice meal. But often it ends up being a night of tacos and a mezcal margarita or tequila Negroni,” Chef Dubel said.

He said one of his favorite meals to order is a California burrito (a burrito typically filled with grilled beef, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese) and a margarita from a local Baja-Mexican restaurant.

He said during the day he sometimes snacks on homemade charcuterie

Chef Dubel said snacking is an important part of his diet as it helps him to get through the day without getting too hungry.

“Salty and crunchy is the name of the game. Pistachios, popcorn, and Route 11 potato chips, especially if they’re dill-pickle flavor, are my favorite,” Chef Dubel told INSIDER.

Although most of his snacks are grab-and-go, Chef Dubel said that on his day off, he sometimes snacks on a plate of cheeses and meats that he pairs with a dry Riesling or rose.