Here’s what a personal trainer typically eats in a day

caption Personal trainer Kellilyn Fierras said her typical diet consists of protein-packed foods. source Kellilyn Fierras

Kellilyn Fierras, the head personal trainer at a boxing club, said she typically eats three meals and a few snacks each day.

The personal trainer said one of her go-to snacks is a clementine.

She also said she typically eats protein-packed breakfasts and plant-based lunches.

A personal trainer’s day is typically long and filled with physical activity – and what they eat can play a role in their day-to-day performance and energy levels.

Kellilyn Fierras, MS, RD, LDN, and the head trainer at EverybodyFights, a US-based boxing club, said what she eats is important, especially because her day begins when she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and it doesn’t end until she goes to bed at 9:30 p.m.

Fierras said her day usually involves a lot of activity including teaching four classes, training five clients, fitting in her own workout, and walking her dog. Throughout her day, she said she typically eats three meals with a few snacks in between.

Here’s a look at what Fierras eats in a day to keep her fueled and focused.

Fierras said she eats a protein-filled breakfast before she begins teaching her classes and working with clients

caption Fierras said her typical breakfast consists of eggs and avocado. source Kellilyn Fierras

Fierras said her go-to breakfast staples during the week are egg cups and avocados because they both require little to no preparation and are easy to eat on-the-go. The egg cups are typically made in advance and sometimes they contain vegetables.

“This meal provides [me with] a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats,” she told INSIDER. “As a whole, this breakfast gives me the energy to keep going during my busy mornings while keeping me full until my next snack or meal.”

Read More: 10 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought of

The trainer said she typically eats a snack around 10 a.m.

Fierras told INSIDER that she eats a mid-morning snack to help keep her satiated until it’s time for lunch. She said this snack sometimes consists of an apple paired with 2 tablespoons of almond butter, which she said helps to keep her blood sugars stable and her energy levels high.

Fierras said she typically eats a nutrient-dense lunch at 2 p.m.

caption On this particular day, Fierras said she had a salad for lunch. source Kellilyn Fierras

“For lunch, I try to stick to more plant-based items,” she said. “This isn’t the case every day, but I usually like to enjoy a big salad.” She said the salads she typically eats are protein-rich, high in fiber, and easy for her to prepare the night before.

On this particular day, Fierras told INSIDER she ate a large salad that consisted of spinach, edamame, black beans, diced tomatoes, quinoa, broccoli, pumpkin seeds, and a tablespoon of olive oil as dressing.

She said she typically has fruit and a serving of protein as an afternoon snack

caption Fierras said her afternoon snack is usually fruit. source Kellilyn Fierras

“I love to have mixed fruit in the afternoon because this is when I get a craving [for sweets],” the trainer told INSIDER. She said she eating fruit helps to keep her feeling full while keeping her blood sugars stable. She also said she usually pairs the fruit with a serving of a protein-heavy snack, like nuts.

On this particular day, Fierras said she ate a handful of nuts and a cup of strawberries and blueberries.

For dinner, Fierras said she typically eats a lean protein, a starch, and a serving of veggies

caption Fierras said she typically eats a dinner that contains protein and carbs. source Kellilyn Fierras

When eating and preparing dinner, she said she uses meal prep containers instead of plates because they help her stick to appropriate portion sizes.

On this particular day, Fierras said she ate 5 ounces of ground turkey, 1/2 cup brown rice, and a cup of peppers and broccoli.

Fierras said that a clementine is her go-to evening snack

“Just like [with] my afternoon snack, I sometimes want something sweet or refreshing later in the evening,” she told INSIDER. “Therefore, a clementine is my go-to sweet snack that is filling and lower in calories.”